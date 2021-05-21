newsbreak-logo
Antlers, OK

Live events on the horizon in Antlers

Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 1 day ago

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Antlers calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbfBH_0a7CfTXv00

MASDS Heartland Nationals 2021

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: OK-3, Atoka, OK

23rd Annual Heartland Nationals at Atoka Motorsports Park, Atoka, OK 74525, Atoka, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwrjM_0a7CfTXv00

Atoka 6:30pm – Atoka Police Dept.

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1384 W Liberty Rd, Atoka, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2r9p_0a7CfTXv00

Mustang Roundup 2021

Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This year the National Mustang Round Up is being held at the Kriver Campground! Make your reservation now or drop in and grab a cold one in our clubhouse, complete with deck and misting fans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfklv_0a7CfTXv00

Full Day Elephant Expedition Experience

Hugo, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2647 East 2070 Road, Hugo, OK 74743

Oklahoma Awesome Adventures brings an amazing one of a kind day experience with elephants!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iH2Lf_0a7CfTXv00

Hugo Gun & Knife Show

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 301-399 E Lloyd St, Hugo, OK

The Hugo Gun & Knife Show will be held on Jul 17th – 18th, 2021 in Hugo, OK. This Hugo gun show is held at Choctaw County Fairgrounds and hosted by ALLTEX Gun Shows. All federal, state and local...

Antlers Digest

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

