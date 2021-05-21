newsbreak-logo
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella calendar: What's coming up

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 1 day ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Lake Isabella has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Isabella:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3r7P_0a7CfSfC00

Floral Bird House

Golden Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 20601 W Valley Blvd, Golden Hills, CA

Join me for step by step instructions for the floral birdhouse house painting! seats $20.00 please preregister to assure your spot sjd7772@gmail.com for email or through PayPal ticket link cash is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaCoT_0a7CfSfC00

Bachata for Beginners

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 4001 Union Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Learn the Basic steps to dance Bachata on your own or with a partner with this fun, easy and sexy moves. You will have a good time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHwkt_0a7CfSfC00

Ipsalu Level 1 Cobra Breath Intensive "Learning to Live in Bliss" with Nayano

California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 41208 Hot Springs Dr, California Hot Springs, CA

“LEARNING TO LIVE IN BLISS” ~ DISCOVER YOUR MAGNIFICENCE YOU WILL LEARN TO:  Connect your sexual energy with spirituality & expand your heart.  Transmute sexual energy to rejuvenate the body ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160QMv_0a7CfSfC00

Murder Mystery Fundraiser Dinner

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

*Important Update* NEW DATE TO BE DETERMINED Due to the current COVID-19 issue we are going to postpone our Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser that was scheduled for March 28, 2020.  Since things seem to be changing on a daily basis, we will likely wait a couple of weeks before we even try to pick a new date for the Murder Mystery Dinner, we thank-you for your understanding and patience with regards to this. Please stay tuned for updates, and please stay safe! Please be advised that all sa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q44DW_0a7CfSfC00

ANNIE LEDERMAN! Presented by Temblor Brewing

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, #Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93308

A night of comedy with Annie Lederman! Presented by Temblor Brewing Company.

ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

