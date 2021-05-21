Kamas events coming soon

(KAMAS, UT) Live events are coming to Kamas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kamas:

Scavenger Hunt Kamas, UT

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 5175 E State Hwy 35, Kamas, UT

Join us for a Knotty Pine RV Resort Scavenger Hunt!

Single Mom Strong Heber City, UT

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 271 N 600 W, Heber City, UT

Are you a single mama? Come join us on May 21st at MVF Church - Heber for SINGLE MOM STRONG! Single Mom Strong is a single-mom led support group and ministry for our single mamas where you'll find...

Sage Creek UDS Short Tour Dressage Show — Utah Dressage Society Heber City, UT

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 3181 W 3000 S, Heber City, UT

Sage Creek UDS Short Tour Dressage Show Part of the UDS Short Tour Series Closes: 05/16/2021 UDS Recognized Judge: Jan Lawrence All entries are now online and can be found here...

Summit Arts Showcase Oakley, UT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4300 Utah 32, Oakley, UT 84055

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Summit Arts Showcase, located outside at the Red Barn in Oakley, UT on June 18th & 19th.

Mindful Kids Horse Adventure Kamas, UT

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 218 Buck Rail Dr, Kamas, UT

The Kids Horse Adventure is a small group offering from our Mindful Horsemanship Programs and was created to support our kids to develop a deep, safe and mindful relationship with themselves...