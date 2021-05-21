newsbreak-logo
Williams, AZ

Williams events coming up

Posted by 
Williams Updates
 1 day ago

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williams:

The Inaugural Entrepreneurs' Adventure Challenge

Grand Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: N Village Loop, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

An extreme adventure and learning trip supporting a charitable cause.

6th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 425 W Grant Ave, Williams, AZ

6th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show​​ Friday - June 11, 2021 11 am to 3 pm Registration American Legion Post 13 425 West Grant Avenue, Williams, AZ 11 am to 2 pm Slow Drags American...

HUNKS The Show at World Famous Sultana Bar and Theater (Williams, AZ)

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ

THE PERFECT GIRLS NIGHT OUT® The #1 Bachelorette Destination showcases interactive, choreographed routines to thumping beats and dazzling light shows. The on-stage seats put you front and center...

Freedom from Frustration

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 6701 Mountain Ranch Resort Dr, Williams, AZ

Frustration, irritation and anger are common experiences in modern life. These painful states of mind can easily arise when we encounter challenging situations and difficult people. This class...

Steam Saturdays to the Canyon

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 235 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ

The Grand Canyon Railway celebrates the history of rail travel with several steam-powered excursions to Grand Canyon National Park each year. An operational steam locomotive can be a rare sight in...

Williams, AZ
ABOUT

With Williams Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

