Colorado City, AZ

Live events coming up in Colorado City

Posted by 
 1 day ago

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado City:

Grill & Grow Men's BBQ

Hildale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 980 W Field Ave, Hildale, UT

Hey Men of Short Creek! Get away for a few hours and let us grill for you the 3rd Friday of every month. Meet us at the Dream Center from 6:30p-8:30p (MST). Free food, friends, and fun.

We the Keepers- Movie in the Park

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 126 Lion Blvd, Springdale, UT

Join us on May 21st at 8:30PM to view Zion Forever Project's film, We the Keepers! At the ballfield behind the CCC 126 Lion Blvd. Free admission & free snacks!

THREE HIKES, FOUR BIOMES, AND 250 MILLION YEARS

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT

A series of short, strategically located hikes will provide you with a visual understanding of the rock layers and life…

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics (Oct 11 - 15, 2021)

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1141 Canyon Springs Rd, Springdale, UT

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics is organized by Northwest Seminars (NWS) and will be held from Oct 11 - 15, 2021 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park...

MAMMA MIA

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 Lion Blvd, Springdale, UT

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to...

Colorado City, AZ
ABOUT

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

