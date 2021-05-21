newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, MI

What’s up Bellevue: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 1 day ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Bellevue has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DACW1_0a7CfBu500

Randy Houser

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING:  Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend.  RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking  CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Par

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAiEP_0a7CfBu500

Comstock Girls Varsity Soccer @ Olivet

Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 255 1st St, Olivet, MI

The Olivet (MI) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Comstock (Kalamazoo, MI) on Monday, May 24 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJ0yg_0a7CfBu500

Everyday Carbine

Bellevue, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 23100 13 Mile Rd (Old Bellevue Road), Bellevue, MI 49021

Carbine use has evolved into our everyday sporting and defensive needs. Take your carbine use to another level with Everyday Carbine

Learn More

Boys/Girls Varsity/JV Track

Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 255 1st St, Olivet, MI

The Olivet (MI) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Comstock (Kalamazoo, MI) on Monday, May 24 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZAqN_0a7CfBu500

Primary Handgun 02

Bellevue, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23100, 13 Mile Road, Bellevue, MI 49021

Students will learn the value of moving deliberately, the stress of training with consequence, atypical shooting positions, and much more.

Learn More
Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
1
Followers
19
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Comstock Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Olivet, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
City
Bellevue, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Free Events#Live Events#Event Venues#Mi 49014#Firekeepers#Red Hot Rewards Club#Rv Par#Sun Jun#In Person Events#Live Content#Valet Parking#Ada Accessibility#Audio#Formats#Remote Versions#Live Talks#Entertainers#Restrictions#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bellevue, MIPosted by
Bellevue Journal

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Bellevue require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+) 3. Data Entry Clerk 4. Warehouse Packer 5. Cannabis Processing Facility - Entry Level Position 6. Sales Rep / Entry-Level Management- Lansing, MI z06 7. CDL-A Truck Driver 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 9. Mail Carrier - Postal Service
Bellevue, MIPosted by
Bellevue Journal

These jobs are hiring in Bellevue — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Bellevue-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Sales Associate - $1500 per week; 3. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $17.30/hr!; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Mobility Transportation Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 8. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Sales Associate Part-time; 10. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Bronson, MIwincountry.com

Community Wrap-Up for May 13th!

-Hillsdale Hospital to vaccine county youngsters from 12 to 18 next Saturday. WTVB has all the details!. -Bronson city wide garage sales return this Saturday. WTVB has everything you need to know!. -The Marshall FFA Chapter & Agriscience are having their annual spring plat sales. The Friday May 14th from...
Battle Creek, MIFox17

Battle Creek milling and paving projects begin Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City contractors will begin milling and paving the following roads in Battle Creek tomorrow, according to the City of Battle Creek:. Avery Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89 Everett Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89 Allene Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89 (paving only) Russell Street,...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Lots of Battle Creek Roadwork To Begins May 13th

Getting around Battle Creek is getting a whole lot tougher. A number of road paving projects are scheduled to begin early Thursday morning. The roadwork involves portions of Avery Avenue, Everett Avenue, Allene Avenue and Russell Street. City contractors will begin milling and paving, early Thursday morning. Work will take...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Will Battle Creek Tear Out the Cement River?

When people first see Battle Creek, the view is often from Dickman Road near Capital Avenue. Let’s face it. It’s not the best view. There’s a giant fenced-in cement trough between Dickman Road and downtown Battle Creek, near where a natural winding river used to be. Not many people remember what that stretch of the Kalamazoo River looked like back then, but most are aware of why the “cement river” was built.
Bellevue, MIPosted by
Bellevue Journal

Homes for sale in Bellevue: New listings

(BELLEVUE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bellevue area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.