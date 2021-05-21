What’s up Bellevue: Local events calendar

(BELLEVUE, MI) Bellevue has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

Randy Houser Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING: Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend. RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Par

Comstock Girls Varsity Soccer @ Olivet Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 255 1st St, Olivet, MI

The Olivet (MI) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Comstock (Kalamazoo, MI) on Monday, May 24 @ 5:30p.

Everyday Carbine Bellevue, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 23100 13 Mile Rd (Old Bellevue Road), Bellevue, MI 49021

Carbine use has evolved into our everyday sporting and defensive needs. Take your carbine use to another level with Everyday Carbine

Boys/Girls Varsity/JV Track Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 255 1st St, Olivet, MI

Primary Handgun 02 Bellevue, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23100, 13 Mile Road, Bellevue, MI 49021

Students will learn the value of moving deliberately, the stress of training with consequence, atypical shooting positions, and much more.