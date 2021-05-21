Norton events calendar

(NORTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Norton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norton:

SKILLET-Jordan Feliz-Colton Dixon LIVE CONCERT@ Central Drive-In Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 5113 Kent Junction Rd, Norton, VA

The Drive-In Theater Tour presents AN EVENING UNDER THE STARS featuring Skillet with special guests Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon It’s an exciting night of music and encouragement with new and...

Tony and The Drywallers Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 6034 Kent Junction Rd, Norton, VA

Tony and The Drywallers Performing Live @ Country Cabin II Saturday Night 7:30 – 10:30 pm; located at 6055 Kent Junction Road, Norton. Admission: $6 adults; $1 children under 12; Alcohol free...

1st Annual Tennessee Turns And Burns Presented By Wise, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 East Main Street, Wise, VA 24293

Join Elite Street Society for one of the most anticipated events and burnout competition ever created in Tennessee!

Robert Montgomery Coeburn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 4235 State Rte 654, Coeburn, VA

Robert Montgomery takes you back to pre-WWII style country music with his renditions of knockdown banjo and singing from the likes of Uncle Dave Macon and Louis Marshall ...

MRV Halloween Murder Mystery Party Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Covid-19 has suspended our events like these. Please call the vineyard for more information as updates arise and thank you! 276.328.2013 Join us for a delicious dinner & death! Help us investigate...