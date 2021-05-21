newsbreak-logo
Norton, VA

Norton events calendar

Norton Updates
 1 day ago

(NORTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Norton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaqAh_0a7Cf8L900

SKILLET-Jordan Feliz-Colton Dixon LIVE CONCERT@ Central Drive-In

Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 5113 Kent Junction Rd, Norton, VA

The Drive-In Theater Tour presents AN EVENING UNDER THE STARS featuring Skillet with special guests Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon It’s an exciting night of music and encouragement with new and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21siMs_0a7Cf8L900

Tony and The Drywallers

Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 6034 Kent Junction Rd, Norton, VA

Tony and The Drywallers Performing Live @ Country Cabin II Saturday Night 7:30 – 10:30 pm; located at 6055 Kent Junction Road, Norton. Admission: $6 adults; $1 children under 12; Alcohol free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJZvA_0a7Cf8L900

1st Annual Tennessee Turns And Burns Presented By

Wise, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 East Main Street, Wise, VA 24293

Join Elite Street Society for one of the most anticipated events and burnout competition ever created in Tennessee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5T9Z_0a7Cf8L900

Robert Montgomery

Coeburn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 4235 State Rte 654, Coeburn, VA

Robert Montgomery takes you back to pre-WWII style country music with his renditions of knockdown banjo and singing from the likes of Uncle Dave Macon and Louis Marshall ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lpibn_0a7Cf8L900

MRV Halloween Murder Mystery Party

Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Covid-19 has suspended our events like these. Please call the vineyard for more information as updates arise and thank you! 276.328.2013 Join us for a delicious dinner & death! Help us investigate...

Norton, VA
