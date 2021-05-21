Manchester calendar: Coming events

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

Fireworks, Food, Family, & Fun! It’s an all-out, all-American, weekend-long celebration! At Callaway Resort & Gardens, the weekend festivities begin early and last well into the night. Enjoy...

Exchange Club Tomb Replica Exhibit at Pine Mountain, GA Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is working with the Exchange Club of Rome (GA) to bring the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to local communities that might...

Peaches in the Pines with Bree Brand Woodbury, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Family friendly, crafts, FOOD Trucks, kids acitvities!!! Come on out and see us! Stay tuned for Bree Brand specials!

F.D. Roosevelt State Park Pioneer Camping Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 2970 GA-190, Pine Mountain, GA

Howdy campers! To kickoff camping season, we’re headed just South to FDR State Park in Pine Mountain, GA. At over 9,000 acres, it is Georgia’s largest state park. The park played a significant...

Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament Presented by GM Marine Engine Technology Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Pine Mountain, GA

Friday, May 28, 2021 to Sunday, May 30, 2021 Make it a Getaway Learn More Kick off Summer with a splash! Our Memorial Day Weekend Festival features the 61st Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard...