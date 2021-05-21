newsbreak-logo
Orofino, ID

Orofino events coming soon

Posted by 
Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 1 day ago

(OROFINO, ID) Live events are lining up on the Orofino calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orofino:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KM2d_0a7Cf6Zh00

Nezperce Prairie Days July 9 & 10 2021

Nezperce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 Maple St, Nezperce, ID

Nezperce Prairie Days July 9th and 10th 2021. Family friendly community event. Dinner, music, auction, softball tournament, 3 on 3 basketball, fun run, parade, bingo, kids races, lots of food!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDM2D_0a7Cf6Zh00

Jeffapalooza 2021! 1st Annual Orofino Special Olympics Idaho Charity Golf & Cornhole Tournament

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: 423 Debertin Dr, Orofino, ID

On Saturday June 19th it's Jeffapalooza 2021! Registration begins at 7:30am. PST! The fun all starts at 9am with a 9-hole golf scramble! There will be a putting contest and a chipping contest too...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVJq5_0a7Cf6Zh00

Honoring Nimiipuu Ha'ayat Parade

Lapwai, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 39063 US-95, Lapwai, ID

For more information on the collection and list of events follow Nez Perce Tribe: www.nezperce.org ~ NPT1855 (Facebook) ~ NezPerceTribe (Instagram)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdhTT_0a7Cf6Zh00

Rustic Wine Rack

Winchester, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Learn basic woodworking skills as you construct this cute and functional wine rack. $45 includes all tools and materials. Class limited to 8. Must prepay to reserve spot. Message me to sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zrwP_0a7Cf6Zh00

American Bonfire Live Music

Kooskia, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 Selway Rd, Kooskia, ID

American Bonfire Live Music is on Facebook. To connect with American Bonfire Live Music, join Facebook today.

