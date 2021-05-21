Live events on the horizon in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) Live events are lining up on the Iron River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Iron River area:

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Iron River is home to the Upper Peninsula's Pro Rodeo and the largest Historical Museums around.

Iron River Blood Drive- Lakeland Baptist Church Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 Lalley Rd, Iron River, MI

Fatwood "Live" @ Alpha Michigan Brewing Co. Alpha, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 303 E Center St, Alpha, MI

Join us on Independence Day for live music by Fatwood, Sons of Legend and and Gary Friestrom starting at 1:00pm with live entertainment on the patio., Fatwood @ 3pm and Sons of Legend @ 6pm. All...

U.P. Rodeo Saturday 2 PM Performance Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

The second performance of the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo will take place following the Wild West Parade, beginning at 2 PM. Be a part of the tradition and see some of the best rodeo stock...

It’s Rodeo Weekend In Iron County Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

t’s all about cowboys and horses and Wild West action and fun for all ages when the 48th annual U.P. Championship Rodeo takes place here Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. Three rodeo...