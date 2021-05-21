newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron River, MI

Live events on the horizon in Iron River

Posted by 
Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 1 day ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Live events are lining up on the Iron River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Iron River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdccA_0a7Cf5gy00

things to do in iron river, mi

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Iron River is home to the Upper Peninsula’s Pro Rodeo and the largest Historical Museums around. Add a Place. Pentoga Park Indian Burial Grounds. Iron County. Iron River Tourism: Tripadvisor has...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ge0D_0a7Cf5gy00

Iron River Blood Drive- Lakeland Baptist Church

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 Lalley Rd, Iron River, MI

Iron River Blood Drive- Lakeland Baptist Church at Lakeland Baptist Church, 950 Lalley Rd, Iron River, MI 49935, Iron River, United States on Thu Jul 15 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJCF1_0a7Cf5gy00

Fatwood "Live" @ Alpha Michigan Brewing Co.

Alpha, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 303 E Center St, Alpha, MI

Join us on Independence Day for live music by Fatwood, Sons of Legend and and Gary Friestrom starting at 1:00pm with live entertainment on the patio., Fatwood @ 3pm and Sons of Legend @ 6pm. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5pvk_0a7Cf5gy00

U.P. Rodeo Saturday 2 PM Performance

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

The second performance of the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo will take place following the Wild West Parade, beginning at 2 PM. Be a part of the tradition and see some of the best rodeo stock...

Learn More

It’s Rodeo Weekend In Iron County

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

t’s all about cowboys and horses and Wild West action and fun for all ages when the 48th annual U.P. Championship Rodeo takes place here Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. Three rodeo...

Learn More
Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
5
Followers
26
Post
262
Views
ABOUT

With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Iron River, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Live Events#Live Entertainment#Historical Events#Live Music#Pro Rodeo#Historical Museums#950 Lalley Rd#Sun Jul 07#Fatwood Sons Of Legend#Tripadvisor#Iron River Tourism#Iron County#Upper Peninsula#Mi Join#Live Content#Remote Audiences#Live Formats#Digital Formats#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Iron River

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Iron River: 1. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 2. WI - PT - Florence - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*; 3. ICU RN; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1700 / Week; 5. WI - OT - Florence - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. Telecommunications Construction Laborer; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,887 per week;
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Iron River is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Iron County, MIWLUC

Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance gets new Economic Director

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) has a new Economic Director. Zach Hautala has joined the group to take on that role. He’s a life-long iron county resident who graduated from the forest park schools and Northern Michigan University. He’s worked for Northern Interstate Bank as a Consumer Lender. He says in this new position he’s focused on growth for the county.
Iron County, MIironcountyreporter.com

WIC students showcase artwork

The West Iron County Art Club held its Student Art Show on April 26-30 at the Windsor Center. The event was held in the cafeteria, now known as Windsor Hall, and was open to the public for viewing at its convenience. Patrons enjoyed viewing a selection of student’s visual artwork on display. The WIC Art Club thanks the community for its support.
Iron River, MIironcountyreporter.com

Hunter Safety dates set in Iron River

IRON RIVER — Iron County Hunter Safety dates for the Iron River area have been set for this year. The classroom portion, to receive certification, will take place at the West Iron County cafeteria. Hunter Safety dates and times are 3:30-6:30 p.m. on May 4, May 5 and May 6....
Iron River, MIironcountyreporter.com

Branchini Auxiliary to meet May 4

IRON RIVER — The Alfred Branchini Auxiliary Unit 17 will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. on May 4. The Auxiliary reported it will participate in Project Graduation and will give out one scholarship. Unit members also plan to go out on May 21 and May 22 for Poppy Days and would appreciate the support for veterans.
Iron County, MIWLUC

Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 23-year-old Iron River musician has finally got to live out her dream, on the Jeopardy! stage. “I’ve been trying to get on for five years,” said Kalee Hernandez, who has lived in Iron River most of her life. And Who is Kalee Hernandez?. “I...
Iron River, MIironcountyreporter.com

West Iron Business Club keeps excelling despite hurdles

A group of West Iron’s 2021 Business Professionals of America students qualified for the state competition by virtue of their performances in the regional round. Those students are, from left, in front Ryan Piwarski, Zoe Waters, Savannah Cole and Sierra Cole; in back are Sam Holroyd, Ellie Holroyd and Dylan Nodurft. Advisor Lee Rometti is also pictured. IRON RIVER — As with all things school…