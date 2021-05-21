Ocean View calendar: What's coming up

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

Your Delaware Beach Home Awaits Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 33012 Coastal Hwy #1a, Bethany Beach, DE

Spring has Sprung and Summer will be here before you know it. Now is a great time to purchase or sell your Delaware Beach property! Buyer Demand- Sky High. Inventory- Record Low. Interest Rates...

Nature Bingo Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Get outside and start exploring nature on your own with our fun and free nature bingo. Start by listening to a virtual nature story time with Miss Sharon. Perhaps check out some nature non-fiction...

Memorial Day Service Millville, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Join Us for a special service, as we Remember & Honor the ones that gave all for the USA.

AA Early Birds Meeting Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE

This group meets daily at 8:00 am with the exception of Sundays. Currently due to Covid-19 restrictions, this meeting is limited to 25 participants.



Kids Day at the James Farm Ecological Preserve Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View, DE

Join us for our weekly outdoor activities just for kids! Each week has a new and exciting topic for your child to discover. They have the chance to get up close to observe and document nature...