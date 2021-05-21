Ocean View calendar: What's coming up
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 33012 Coastal Hwy #1a, Bethany Beach, DE
Spring has Sprung and Summer will be here before you know it. Now is a great time to purchase or sell your Delaware Beach property! Buyer Demand- Sky High. Inventory- Record Low. Interest Rates...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE
Get outside and start exploring nature on your own with our fun and free nature bingo. Start by listening to a virtual nature story time with Miss Sharon. Perhaps check out some nature non-fiction...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM
Join Us for a special service, as we Remember & Honor the ones that gave all for the USA.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE
This group meets daily at 8:00 am with the exception of Sundays. Currently due to Covid-19 restrictions, this meeting is limited to 25 participants.\n
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View, DE
Join us for our weekly outdoor activities just for kids! Each week has a new and exciting topic for your child to discover. They have the chance to get up close to observe and document nature...