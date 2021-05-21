newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 1 day ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2makeS_0a7Cf3vW00

Your Delaware Beach Home Awaits

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 33012 Coastal Hwy #1a, Bethany Beach, DE

Spring has Sprung and Summer will be here before you know it. Now is a great time to purchase or sell your Delaware Beach property! Buyer Demand- Sky High. Inventory- Record Low. Interest Rates...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073dFg_0a7Cf3vW00

Nature Bingo

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Get outside and start exploring nature on your own with our fun and free nature bingo. Start by listening to a virtual nature story time with Miss Sharon. Perhaps check out some nature non-fiction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A85Q4_0a7Cf3vW00

Memorial Day Service

Millville, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Join Us for a special service, as we Remember & Honor the ones that gave all for the USA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukgaU_0a7Cf3vW00

AA Early Birds Meeting

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE

This group meets daily at 8:00 am with the exception of Sundays. Currently due to Covid-19 restrictions, this meeting is limited to 25 participants.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBblo_0a7Cf3vW00

Kids Day at the James Farm Ecological Preserve

Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 30048 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View, DE

Join us for our weekly outdoor activities just for kids! Each week has a new and exciting topic for your child to discover. They have the chance to get up close to observe and document nature...

Learn More
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
7
Followers
17
Post
357
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
Bethany Beach, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bethany Beach, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Free Events#Free Content#Inventory#Sun May#Coastal Hwy#De Spring#Sprung#Maplewood St#Live Content#Delaware Beach#Sundays#Live Formats#Free Nature Bingo#Remote Versions#Live Talks#Buyer Demand#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ocean View

Check out these Ocean View-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Retail Merchandiser; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 5. Back of House Staff; 6. Part Time Key Holder; 7. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Calling All Superhero Nursing Assistants! Pick Your Own Schedule @ $12.00 /hour starting; 9. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Sandwich Maker;
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocean View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bethany Beach, DECape Gazette

Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach cuts ribbon on new location

On May 6 Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at its new location in Downtown Bethany. The celebration included coffee and refreshments, along with friends, family, and community members. Tickled Pink is a new retail store that will feature home...
Delaware StateStamford Advocate

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Bethany Beach, DErehobothfoodie.com

Harvest Tide # 2 & #3

Danio and Enrique Somoza have just announced the opening of their second Harvest Tide Steakhouse (the first is in Lewes since 2018) in Bethany Beach above their Zoca Mexican concept by the boardwalk. In even more news, a THIRD Harvest Tide will open on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in the near future! Their Coastline Restaurant Group also includes the Coastline Craft Kitchen Food Truck that was on the road in 2020.
Ocean View, DECape Gazette

Celeste Kelly mosaic garden sculptures now at Gallery One

Gallery One in Ocean View announced the addition to its ranks of artisan Celeste Kelly, who creates unique mosaic garden sculptures. Kelly said she loves to break things up and rearrange them into her own traffic-stopping creations. While visiting a friend in Barcelona, Spain, she unexpectedly viewed the work of...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Beebe focuses on serving Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is in the midst of one of the most intensive building and expansion phases in its 105-year history. Beebe has evolved from its main Lewes facility to health campuses in Rehoboth Beach and the Millville area, with medical offices offering a variety of services throughout eastern and central Sussex County, including four walk-in clinics. Over the past year, Beebe has hired 55 new physicians.
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Your 4-day forecast for Ocean View

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ocean View: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers;
Sussex County, DEcoastalpoint.com

SoDel Concepts debuts Strawberry Month

Strawberries are a sign of summer, particularly in coastal Sussex County, and they’re the showcased ingredient at all 12 SoDel Concepts restaurants in May. “There is nothing like a fresh, ripe strawberry,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group. “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the beach season than with local products from our friends at Magee Farms, Evans Farms and Fifer Orchards.”
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

Texas Roadhouse pre-opening events benefit Doggone Happy Animal Rescue

Millsboro’s new Texas Roadhouse, at 30181 Commerce Drive, opened Monday, May 10. But before the first guest walked in the door, the restaurant rolled out the red, white and blue carpet for several local organizations. Last week, as the restaurant trained new cooks, meat-cutters and other kitchen team members, local...
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

County council makes grants to local organizations

The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, May 11, meeting, approved grants for several organizations. A $1,000 grant was approved for the Delaware Community Foundation to the Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club for Flags for Heroes. More than 500 flags will be displayed in public locations the week before and after Memorial...
WBOC

Habitat for Humanity & Frozen Farmer Hosting Fundraiser

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A traditional farm to table dinner is transformed to a table to farm fundraiser...all for a good cause. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (SCHFH) and The Frozen Farmer have partnered to host their very first Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser at Evans Farm in Bridgeville. The event will take place Saturday May 22nd. The five course meal will be comprised of local produce and Frozen Farmer treats, made famous on Shark Tank.
Ocean View, DEcoastalpoint.com

Ocean View launches improved website, government access channel

Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck announced Tuesday, May 11, that “the Town’s efforts to add and improve upon communication options for our community, are all ready to launch!” After working for the better part of a year on the various initiatives along with other Town employees and consultants, all three improvements are now available.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Real Estate Market Watch Newsletter for April 2021

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty provides this monthly analysis of the real estate market in Sussex County, Delaware. Whether you are buying, selling or just have an interest in the market, we hope you will find this analysis useful. As a Buyer, this can be a valuable tool for making an offer on a property. Having up-to-date information on selling prices of comparable properties will allow you to make the smartest offer. As a Seller, having the knowledge to determine the listing price for your property, can help you to obtain the best possible sale price in the shortest amount of time. Contact one of our agents for reliable information on the real estate market.
Long Neck, DEwrde.com

Amvets Post 2 Hosting Heacook Fundraiser on Friday

LONG NECK, Del.- The Dave Dolby Amvets Sussex Post 2 is spending its Friday giving back to the family of fallen Delmar Police Officer Cpl. Keith Heacook. On Friday from noon to ten p.m., anyone is invited to the post located on Long Neck Road. Burgers, t-shirts, and signature "red, white, and back the blue crushes" will be sold. Those with the post say all proceeds will go to the Heacook family.