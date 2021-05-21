newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Escape to the Deep Woods in The Wild at Heart

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery one of us has at one time or another, dreamed of escaping our normal life. Escaping to discover adventure and excitement! The protagonist of The Wild at Heart, Wake, is doing exactly that. Wake’s been gathering supplies to enact ‘The Plan’; to build a treehouse deep in the woods...

gizorama.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild At Heart#Escapism#Deep In The Woods#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Magical Creatures#Into Darkness#The Darkness#Dark Secrets#Crow S Nest#Spriteling#Xbox Game Pass#Horde Collect#Traverse Woods#Adventure#Magical Crystals#Malevolent Beings#Quirky Characters#Supernatural Foes#Enemies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Wild At Heart: Watch The First 20 Minutes – New Gameplay Today

The Wild At Heart is an adventure game about two kids, magical creatures, and adventure. The game starts as a young kid named Wake prepares to run away from his troubled home environment. After packing the essentials, PB & J sandwiches and his handheld "Game Bun" gaming system, Wake runs off into the woods behind his house, quickly gets lost, and finds himself in a magical woodland realm called The Deep Woods. Sounds like an interesting premise for an adventure game, right? If so, be sure to watch this exclusive episode of New Gameplay Today, during which Alex Van Aken, Ben Reeves, and Moonlight Kids' Co-Founder, Chris Sumsky, show off the game's first 20 minutes.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: The Deep Dark Woods Change Faces to Go Deeper and Darker

The Deep Dark Woods/Changing Faces/Six Shooter Records/Factor. At this point in their trajectory—some six efforts in—Canada’s Deep Dark Woods have essentially become a vehicle for its two prime players, singer/bassist/guitarist Ryan Boldt and keyboard player Geoff Hilhorst, with current collaborators Evan Cheadle (guitar) and Kacy & Clayton (backing vocals, acoustic guitar) well in tow. Both the band’s handle and current album title, Changing Faces, appropriately affirm their approach at this juncture, given the solitary sounds and incessant sense of yearning and desire. This is indeed a backwoods version of The Deep Dark Woods, with songs such as “How Could I Ever Be Single Again?,” “Yarrow” and “My Love For You Is Gone” sounding like nothing less than old Appalachian folk ballads mined from the essence of sadness and despair. The spare and somber “Anathea,” the album’s sole traditional tune, draws them back further still, an old English ballad that conveys dire implications and deep, dark designs.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Wild at Heart gets new gameplay video ahead of Xbox Game Pass launch this week

You can now check out an extended gameplay video for Moonlight Kids' indie adventure The Wild at Heart. The Wild at Heart sees best friends Wake and Kirby venturing into the Deep Woods "to explore a mysterious realm" full of "magical creatures and oddball guardians." These "oddball guardians," the Spritelings, can be seen in the video above. From the look of things, you'll be amassing a small army of them to lead in combat against other creatures, to create new pathways and build bridges, to gather resources, to help solve puzzles, and a whole lot more. We also got a glimpse of an in-game map during the gameplay video, which gave us a brief look at two areas: the central Deep Woods and The Grove.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Exclusives Spotlight: The Wild at Heart

If you're looking for your next magical adventure game, The Wild at Heart could be exactly what you've been waiting for, wrapping childhood escapism and exploration up into a gorgeous fantasy world. Even better, it launches just a few hours from now. And even better than that, it's launching straight into Xbox Game Pass! We don't have long to wait until we can explore the Deep Woods for ourselves, but if you're as impatient for more The Wild at Heart info as we are in the meantime, check out everything we know here, with help from the development team at Moonlight Kids.
EnvironmentSun-Journal

Backyard Reflections: ‘Wild Heart’

Northeast Wilderness Trust is a non-profit organization that protects wilderness throughout the New England and the Adirondacks. The unique aspect of Northeast Wilderness Trust (NEWT) is that it is the only organization working across the Northeast focused exclusively on forever-wild conservation. This group currently cares for more than 41,000 acres of wildlands across the six states. The Wilderness Trust owns some of their land and protects other lands through legal means including conservation easements.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Weapons Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have shared a new Shadow Warrior 3 weapons trailer, giving a nice overview of the various weapons in the game. The new Shadow Warrior 3 weapons trailer shows off the unique weapons in the game like the Crimson Bull, The Outlaw, Sidekicks, and the Dragontail.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

The ‘Doctor Who’ Roleplaying Game: RPG Spotlight

Early episodes of Doctor Who may be lost to space and time, but you can still jump in your police box and go on wibbly-wobbly adventures of your own. In the more than fifty years since Doctor Who first premiered it has been a staple of sci fi and nerd culture. I recognized the Fourth Doctor’s iconic scarf years before I ever watched any Doctor Who for myself, and that wasn’t until its revival in 2005. The Doctor is one of those pieces of pop culture that doesn’t permutate through to everyone, but manages to stay relevant through generations. So it should be no surprise to know that there are multiple tabletop roleplaying games that allow you to become The Doctor, one of the companions, or a government agent tracking this mysterious time traveling alien’s movements.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Phantom Abyss Announcement Trailer

Devolver Digital announced Phantom Abyss coming to Steam Early Access this June. You can wishlist the game now . Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally-generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelm them. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again… The cleverest players will use the phantom runs of failed attempts from other players to their advantage and avoid the missteps and mistakes that led to their doom. Once the legendary relic at the bottom of each temple is found, the temple goes away forever and becomes the priceless trophy of the skilled adventurer.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Review: TOHU (Switch)

TOHU is an adorable point and click game with a dream-like style that reminds me of my favorite childhood picture books. With imaginative characters and world, I was excited to jump in. But without an engaging story or exceptional puzzles, the game didn’t drive me to keep playing. TOHU takes...
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Genshin Impact' Guide: How To Find Chests And Primogems Easily

MiHoYo has released an official interactive map for "Genshin Impact" The map shows the location of all chests in the game. Puzzles and other open-world interactables also reveal chests. Finding and looting treasure chests is one of the main activities players can do in “Genshin Impact’s” large open world. Chests...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Control a horde of adorable magical creatures in The Wild At Heart, out today

They're like mystical Pokémon you can throw at things. It doesn't take much to sell me a game if I know it has a pretty setting full of cute mystical beasties, so I'm very excited to have a go at The Wild At Heart, which came out today. It's about two kids on an adventure in the depths of a magical forest. As they wander, they amass a small following of imp-like creatures who'll fight enemies, build paths and help the kids explore. It looks like Knights & Bikes meets Costume Quest meets Pikmin, which is a delightful combo if you ask me.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Shadow Warrior 3 Gets Colorful New Gameplay Trailer All About Enemies

Today Devolver Digital released a new gameplay trailer showing off the upcoming first-person shooter Shadow Warrior 3. This time around, it’s all about a few enemies that we’ll encounter during the game, and they’re all as colorful as it’s overall atmosphere. We catch a look at Hattori, Seeking Shokera, Gassy...
Video GamesIGN

The Children of Danu - Locations and Guide

The Children of Danu order tab in the menu is unlocked once you start the quest, Potion of Blood. In this quest, you travel to meet Ciara’s Druidic friend Deirdre and are informed that the high-ranking cult members carry bloody shards of amber that contain mystical powers. This also unlocks the Children of Danu quest. You cannot find any Children of Danu members or clues until this quest is unlocked!