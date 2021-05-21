newsbreak-logo
Salmon, ID

Live events coming up in Salmon

Posted by 
Salmon Bulletin
1 day ago
 1 day ago

(SALMON, ID) Salmon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salmon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gwGn_0a7CesJL00

Midsummer Night's Dream in Salmon, ID

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyZmH_0a7CesJL00

Salmon River Rafting Adventure

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

My1FitLife Salmon Whitewater Rafting Adventure Known as the “River of No Return” by early explorers, the Salmon is a big mountain river. It has big water with spring flows rivaling that of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ1Fh_0a7CesJL00

Story Time with Miss Sarah

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 300 Main St, Salmon, ID

Don't forget about Story Time with Miss Sarah on Saturdays at 10am! For more information on this event, please visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/SalmonPublicLib

Learn More

Rally In The Pines

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Rally In The Pines July 15th-18th, 2021 Salmon, ID Come to the heart of Idaho and ride the trails that Lewis & Clark followed to stunning mountain lakes, streams and mountain vistas. You can ride...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RF5d7_0a7CesJL00

Scratchboard Art Workshop @ Purple Easel Gallery

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 408 Main St, Salmon, ID

The Purple Easel Gallery We are hosting a bi-weekly cribbage league at the Pork Peddler. Official league rules, boards and cards will be available. You get half off your first drink and prizes are...

Learn More
