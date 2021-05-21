newsbreak-logo
Cave Junction, OR

Events on the Cave Junction calendar

Posted by 
Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 1 day ago

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Cave Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cave Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBy4s_0a7Ceo1f00

GPHS Marching Band & Guard~Bottles/Cans Collection

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR

GPHS band and guard students collect bottles and cans for recycling! These funds go directly to their band fees! YES!! GPHS Marching Band is still going strong! Please bring your bottles and cans...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f16qC_0a7Ceo1f00

Community Music Night

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 5181 Holland Loop Rd, Cave Junction, OR

FREE Community Music Night Located at the old Bridgeview Community Church on the corner of Holland Loop Rd. and Dick Geroge Rd. 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month "ONLY" acoustic instruments...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xojf_0a7Ceo1f00

SOJO Plays Schmidt Family Vineyards 5/21/21 5-8pm!

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 330 Kubli Rd, Grants Pass, OR

SOJO is delighted to return to performing in 2021, starting off with our much-anticipated return to Schmidt Family Vineyards 5/21/21, 5-8pm! This is an outside venue with plenty of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpXYm_0a7Ceo1f00

WORTH & Cassandra Lewis :: Livve from The Hivve

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 164 SE G St, Grants Pass, OR

LIVE STREAM WITH A LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE. Be part of the live audience and don't miss these two amazing acts out of Portland, OR! About this Event WORTH is the music moniker of Portland, OR-based...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXY9O_0a7Ceo1f00

Grants Pass Growers' Market

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: SUMMER IS NOW 295 Northwest F Street (SUMMER MARKET, Grants Pass, OR

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: March 20, 2021 - November 21, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: 4th F Street, Grants Pass, OR

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction, OR
ABOUT

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

