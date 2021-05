6 Seniors Have Earned Receive Associates Degrees, 5 Educational Aide and 2 OSHA Certifications; And 2 Are Enlisting In The Navy. The Cumby High School seniors have had a productive years. Collectively, the CHS Class of 2021 has earned six associate degrees, five educational aide and two OSHA certifications, and amassed over $130,750 in scholarships. Two class members are also enlisting in the Navy. These seniors were recognized during the annual awards program Monday night, along with this year’s honor graduates and CHS students receiving academic honors.