Live events Ephraim — what’s coming up

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are coming to Ephraim.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ephraim:

Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Sky Haven Dr, Mt Pleasant, UT

The Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills (IOLS) course builds and expands on the concepts and themes introduced in Scoutmaster Position-Specific Training and provides Scouters with the confidence...

Drive-In Nights Concert: Bon Jovi Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:15 PM

If you are looking for Cheap Tickets for at Basin Drive-in Mount Pleasant on 05/22/2021 21:15:00.000 then you are in Luck at this site. Absolute Bargains for Exclusive Seats with Razor Thin...

Fazilat Soukhakian / Anonymous Battle Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 86 N Main St, Ephraim, UT

Granary Arts invites you to join us for “Anonymous Battle” a solo exhibition by artist Fazilat Soukhakian at Snow College Karen H. Huntsman Library. Anonymous Battle Monday, August 24, 2020 –...

Movies in the Park Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

Movies in the Park at Snow College, 150 College Ave, Ephraim, UT 84627, Ephraim, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:30 pm

2021 Pioneer Day Events Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Experience the “Fireman’s Breakfast, the Pioneer Parade down Main Street, and other community events throughout the day.July 24, 20217:00 AM - 9:00 PM