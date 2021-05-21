newsbreak-logo
Ephraim, UT

Live events Ephraim — what’s coming up

Ephraim Times
Ephraim Times
 1 day ago

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are coming to Ephraim.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ephraim:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9eSi_0a7CeZje00

Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills

Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Sky Haven Dr, Mt Pleasant, UT

The Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills (IOLS) course builds and expands on the concepts and themes introduced in Scoutmaster Position-Specific Training and provides Scouters with the confidence...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBWa6_0a7CeZje00

Drive-In Nights Concert: Bon Jovi

Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:15 PM

If you are looking for Cheap Tickets for at Basin Drive-in Mount Pleasant on 05/22/2021 21:15:00.000 then you are in Luck at this site. Absolute Bargains for Exclusive Seats with Razor Thin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNLVV_0a7CeZje00

Fazilat Soukhakian / Anonymous Battle

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 86 N Main St, Ephraim, UT

Granary Arts invites you to join us for “Anonymous Battle” a solo exhibition by artist Fazilat Soukhakian at Snow College Karen H. Huntsman Library. Anonymous Battle Monday, August 24, 2020 –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnPgI_0a7CeZje00

Movies in the Park

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

Movies in the Park at Snow College, 150 College Ave, Ephraim, UT 84627, Ephraim, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEDxq_0a7CeZje00

2021 Pioneer Day Events

Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Experience the “Fireman’s Breakfast, the Pioneer Parade down Main Street, and other community events throughout the day.July 24, 20217:00 AM - 9:00 PM

ABOUT

With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

EPHRAIM—For the most part, to participate in the Scandinavian Heritage Festival over Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29), all you need to do is show up. But for several events, including some new ones, you need to take action now. Beard-growing: If you want to enter the beard-growing contest, a new...