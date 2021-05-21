newsbreak-logo
VNRC & VCV celebrate historic investments in climate action and clean water

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) and Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) applaud the Vermont Legislature for making historic investments in climate action, clean water, affordable housing, broadband, and other critical programs that will benefit Vermont’s people, environment, and communities. Governor Scott said today that he expects to sign the budget bill once it reaches his desk, barring any last minute changes. The Legislature could to adjourn as early as today.

