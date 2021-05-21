VNRC & VCV celebrate historic investments in climate action and clean water

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. WASHINGTON – “The administration has outlined a generational commitment to address our nation’s most urgent conservation challenges,” said Sarah Greenberger, senior vice president for conservation policy, National Audubon Society. “We all want to leave our communities healthier than we found them, and birds – the proverbial canary in the coal mine - are telling us that they are in trouble, which means so are we. This plan will help bring birds and nature back and include all of us in the decisions on how we restore and conserve the lands and waters we share.”