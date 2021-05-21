Pittsfield calendar: What's coming up

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

Party Foul Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series welcomes Party Foul. Come enjoy some great music while watching the boats go by!

4th of July Weekend Getaway Rockport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 13495 US-54, Rockport, IL

Let's party like it's 1776! We're collaborating with Two Rivers Marina and Two Rivers Boat Club to create a full weekend of fun! The weekend will include a poker run, sandbar slide, lighted boat...

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpa's Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpa's Great music, Great venue on the river, Delicious food, Great prices, Fun crowd

Christmas in July Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington St, Pittsfield, IL

Come do some early Christmas shopping on the Pittsfield Square and throughout town!

Western Illinois Fair Griggsville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

06/23 to 06/27 2021 - Western Illinois Fair meta 801 S Wall, Griggsville , IL Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: CY RK CR) ?? # of Exhibitors: 1 Juried: no Prize Money: na