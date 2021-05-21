newsbreak-logo
Pittsfield, IL

Pittsfield calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 1 day ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jF7TX_0a7CeVCk00

Party Foul

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series welcomes Party Foul. Come enjoy some great music while watching the boats go by!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130ZyJ_0a7CeVCk00

4th of July Weekend Getaway

Rockport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 13495 US-54, Rockport, IL

Let's party like it's 1776! We're collaborating with Two Rivers Marina and Two Rivers Boat Club to create a full weekend of fun! The weekend will include a poker run, sandbar slide, lighted boat...

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpa's

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Jeff Young and the Bad Grandpa's Great music, Great venue on the river, Delicious food, Great prices, Fun crowd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyux9_0a7CeVCk00

Christmas in July

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington St, Pittsfield, IL

Come do some early Christmas shopping on the Pittsfield Square and throughout town!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ey81H_0a7CeVCk00

Western Illinois Fair

Griggsville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

06/23 to 06/27 2021 - Western Illinois Fair meta 801 S Wall, Griggsville , IL Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: CY RK CR) ?? # of Exhibitors: 1 Juried: no Prize Money: na

