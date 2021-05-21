Events on the Post calendar

(POST, TX) Post is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Post:

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Jake Hooker was born listening to the sounds of traditional country music through his father's west Texas country band. Jake began playing the bass at the age of se more...

The Spur 327 Band Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Join the boys of The Spur 327 Band and the Coyote Family for a jam packed night of fun in the place where tradition lives and the legends play! BYOB! $10 Cover!

Justin Kemp Band Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Justin Kemp Band at The Coyote Store in Gail, TX

West Texas Mud Run Tahoka, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

West Texas are you ready??? Tahoka Texas!!!! Friday and Saturday night live performances!!’ 3 days of mudding 2 nights of camping 3 days of partying and fun 18+ event Get your tickets ASAP these...

Open Air Market Day! Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 152 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

Come shop, eat and enjoy! Vendor spaces available please dm/pm for details.