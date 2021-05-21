newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

VDOL: Work search technical issues resolved

vermontbiz.com
 1 day ago

Vermont Business Magazine Earlier this week, the Vermont Department of Labor identified issues with entering work search information when filing weekly claims. This resulted in some claimants not being able to file. All work search related issues with the weekly claim have been resolved as of today. If you have not been able to file your weekly claim, you can now log back in and do so. The Vermont work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers was reinstated on May 9.

vermontbiz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Job Search#Health Information#Complete Information#Career Specialist#Vermont Job Link#Regular Ui#Work Search Information#Suitable Part Time Work#Request Documentation#Qualified Job Contacts#Employment History#Hire#Application#Childcare#Review#Applicable Position#Suitable Work#Collecting Benefits#And Or Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio to restore work-search requirements for unemployment benefits

Ohioans will soon be required to resume weekly work-search activities for unemployment benefits. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the change will take place beginning the week of May 23. At the height of the pandemic, the federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements. On Dec....
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine DOL Tightening Work Search Requirements

According to a press release by the Maine Department of Labor, the state has announced that is will be tightening the requirements for work searches beginning May 23rd, 2021. Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor says:. "Thousands of Maine people lost their jobs during the pandemic, through...
PoliticsIndianapolis Recorder

Work search requirements reinstated for unemployment recipients

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order May 11 to reinstate the work search requirements for people who receive unemployment insurance starting June 1. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development dropped the work search requirement during the pandemic, but now those who collect unemployment benefits will have to provide a weekly update on activities that include attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation or completing an online workshop.
Politicswbiw.com

Several state resources available to Hoosiers searching for work

UNDATED – On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb reinstated work-search activities requiring that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek employment and be available for work. To be eligible for unemployment benefits, claimants must attempt to secure full-time work each week they claim benefits. That requirement was suspended during the pandemic. More information...
PoliticsMountain Xpress

Gov. Cooper issues order expanding work search requirements for unemployed

Governor Roy Cooper today issued an Executive Order directing the Department of Commerce to encourage and help people who are receiving unemployment benefits transition back into employment. “Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges...
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

Work-search requirement for jobless returns

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Labor &Industrial Relations announced on Thursday in a conference call with Gov. David Ige that they will be implementing the “search for work” requirement back into their system. It only applies to those who are fully unemployed and receiving unemployment benefits, starting on May...
Economyvermontbiz.com

Weekly unemployment claims fall dramatically after fraud cut

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Regular weekly unemployment claims fell dramatically to pre-pandemic levels the last two weeks as the Vermont Department of Labor was able to eliminate the vast bulk of fraudulent claims by requiring new claimants to call the department directly. As the VDOL discovered, and other states have realized, criminal operations were barraging online systems with false claims. Also, the work search system technical issue at VDOL that surfaced on May 16 is now resolved. The Vermont work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers was reinstated on May 9.
Indiana Stateseattlepi.com

Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as the governor is reinstating a requirement that he lifted soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday that puts the job...
Economykiow.com

Iowa Workforce Development Reports Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Increase

The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, May 2, and Saturday, May 8, was 3,649, an increase of 504 from last week’s adjusted numbers. There were 3,146 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 503 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 26,193, a decrease of 1,571 from the previous week. For the week ending May 8, 2021, nearly 52.2% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is a decrease from 54.2% the previous week.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are coming for those who are receiving unemployment benefits as the state continues to recover from the pandemic. Under Executive Order 216 signed by Governor Cooper, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6, 2021. All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.
Economycbs19news

VEC directed to address issues in unemployment insurance claims process

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Employment Commission has been directed to invest millions to expand its ability to process complicated unemployment insurance claims. Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Directive 16, which requires the agency to add 300 new adjudication staffers, make technology upgrades, and complete a modernization of...
Economywevv.com

Hoosiers on Unemployment Will Have to Prove They're Searching for Work

On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-13, which requires Hoosiers to receiving unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be actively seeking full-time work. According to the Executive Order, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will resume its pre-pandemic rules starting on June 1, meaning...
Economydelawarelive.com

Delaware JobLink site slammed by unemployed Wednesday

As of June 12, those on unemployment will again be required to prove they searched for a job to keep checks coming. It was mighty hard to get onto Delaware’s JobLink site Wednesday. Many of those who tried got this message: “This website is under heavy load (queue full). We’re...
Economyindianapublicradio.org

Starting June 1, Unemployed Hoosiers Must Actively Be Looking For Work

Indiana will require out-of-work Hoosiers to prove they’re actively searching for work starting June 1, or else lose their unemployment benefits. The rule came in an executive order rolling back some of the COVID-19 relief measures in place for over a year. Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing the Department of...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

White House, states reimposing work search requirement

It’s going to get harder not to go back to work, if state and local lawmakers have their way. Iowans won’t be able to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation beginning June 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday. The...
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

As pandemic continues and nearly 500,000 file for unemployment, US states seek to blackmail workers back on the job

As part of the bipartisan assault by the ruling class to blackmail workers back into accepting low-paying, dangerous work in crowded factories and dangerous face-to-face service, retail and hospitality industries, moves are being made to eliminate any COVID-19-related health, safety and social assistance, including extended weekly unemployment payments. The latest...