VDOL: Work search technical issues resolved
Earlier this week, the Vermont Department of Labor identified issues with entering work search information when filing weekly claims. This resulted in some claimants not being able to file. All work search related issues with the weekly claim have been resolved as of today. If you have not been able to file your weekly claim, you can now log back in and do so. The Vermont work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers was reinstated on May 9.