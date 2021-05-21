newsbreak-logo
Chelan, WA

Chelan events coming up

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 1 day ago

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP18h_0a7CeIyX00

Yoga + Wine at Even Keel Roadhouse

Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 90 Lees Place, Chelan, WA 98816

Yoga + Wine (or Beer) at Even Keel Roadhouse, Chelan WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQYf1_0a7CeIyX00

Aces Wild Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Aces Wild Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo at Lake Chelan, 216 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS992_0a7CeIyX00

Public CPR & First Aid Skills Check

Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 503 East Highland Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Public CPR & First Aid Blended Online Course - Adult, Child & Infant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQCzW_0a7CeIyX00

POWER Yoga

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:15 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

POWER YOGA Join us for this challenging practice as we explore different ashtanga yoga, vinyasa power. Test your skills with arm balances, hand stands, balances and twists. Ashtanga Yoga, also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF11x_0a7CeIyX00

Pub Trivia at Stormy Mountain Brewing

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join your friends and family for the local favorite – Stormy Mountain Pub Trivia! We have fun questions made for all ages – culture, history, sports, and more. Awesome prizes and as always – free...

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

New website, Outdoor Gallery Tour Guide for Lake Chelan Arts Council

The Lake Chelan Arts Council is also proud to announce that the newly updated Outdoor Gallery brochure is available at the Lake Chelan and Manson Chambers of Commerce. Follow the Outdoor Gallery map to discover and enjoy over 40 murals and sculptures located throughout Chelan and Manson. The Outdoor Gallery is another reason why Chelan and Manson are such special and fun places to visit.
Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Lake Chelan Mirror May 12 2021

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are already a subscriber, please click here to login to the site.
Chelan, WAkpq.com

Chelan PUD Celebrates Discovery Center Reopening With Poetry Contest

Chelan PUD is celebrating the Rocky Reach Discovery Center’s reopening, set for August 28, by inviting students currently in 1st through 6th grade to participate in a poetry contest. The prizes will be divided into three categories: 1st and 2nd grades, 3rd and 4th grades and 5th and 6th grades.
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Former miner still enjoys witching for deposits

WENATCHEE — Minerals are important to Jim Marr. They were key to his childhood at Holden Village in the early 1940s, his working life as a miner in Wenatchee in the 1970s, and his hobby as a prospector in his retirement years. “As the saying goes, once a miner, always...
Chelan, WAncwlife.com

Bridge at Slide Ridge to divert frequent Lake Chelan mudslides

CHELAN — A $2.2 million bridge on a mudslide-prone stretch of the Lake Chelan shoreline could help prevent future road closures there. South Lake Shore Drive at Slide Ridge has seen seasonal washouts in nine of the last 18 years, thanks to the steep cliffside above it. Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday awarded a contract to KRCI Construction of East Wenatchee, to construct a bridge and culvert that would channel the debris flows under that section of road.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Foothills wildflowers have attracted big crowds, leading to parking issues

For a variety of reasons, the Wenatchee Foothills are attracting bigger-than-usual crowds this spring and that has led to illegal parking and other problems. Spring typically brings a throng of people to the trails, looking for a chance to witness the annual rush of brightly colored lupin, arrowleaf balsamroot and other wildflowers.
Chelan, WAkpq.com

Nonprofit Day Event Returns to Pybus Public Market

Pybus Public Market hosted its annual Nonprofit Day on Saturday. Over 45 nonprofit organizations set up informational booths and displays on the Plaza and parking lot areas from 10am to 2pm. The event took a one year hiatus last year because of COVID restrictions but was drawing a good attendance...