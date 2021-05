(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — People attending Masses in the Rockford Diocese and some in the Archdiocese of Chicago may be noticing changes this weekend: people’s full faces. Rockford Bishop David Malloy has given people permission to take off their masks while at Masses, if they’re fully vaccinated. The bishop says in a letter to the diocese’s more than 100 parishes that he’s following the mask guidelines of the CDC and state of Illinois.