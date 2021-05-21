Wheatland calendar: Events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(WHEATLAND, WY) Wheatland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheatland:

Worship Team Practice

Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

North Hills Baptist Church 101 West 8th Street Lingle, WY 82223 Sunday Morning Practice Worship Team

Work Party

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join us to do some work on the church. We will be setting forms for our storage unit and other work (depending on the amount of people)

Laramie Peak Cutting

Uva, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: 210 Sybille Creek Rd, Uva, WY

Sports event in Wheatland, WY by Wyoming Cutting Horse Association on Friday, July 9 2021

Laser Tag

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join us for Laser Tag!! All ages welcome!! Snacks, Tea, Water, and Lemonade will be provided

Learn More
Platte County Fair

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY

Fair Schedule: 8:00am- 4-H Sheep Show, Beef Show Ring9:00am- All Open Class Entries Judged, New Building1:00pm- FFA Exhibits Due, New Building1:00pm- 4-H

Wheatland, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Out and about

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on rapid-response plans intended to contain zebra and quagga mussels if they’re discovered Wyoming waters. The department is developing plans for fast action at 22 lakes and reservoirs in the state, including Glendo Reservoir and Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. Plans and an online feedback form are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-and-boating/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention/AIS-rapid-response-plans. The department is accepting public comment through Sunday. If invasive mussels are discovered in a Wyoming body of water, AIS management plans would shift to preventing their spread any further through strategies such as limiting access points and relocating check stations. Wyoming is one of six contiguous states where the mussels haven’t been found.
Platte County, WYGuernsey Gazette

Three Platte County students display award winning art in Cheyenne

PLATTE COUNTY – Junior Afton Kelley and senior Alexis Elmore from Guernsey-Sunrise High School and freshman Lily Nichols from Wheatland High School all won awards this spring for their art projects in the Arts Symposium Art Contest. The projects were so exemplary that each of the students had pieces of...
Sunrise, WYStar-Herald

Sunrise Open House set for May 15

SUNRISE, Wyo. – It’s been a while, but the stirrings of life are slowly returning to Sunrise, the site of the former iron mine in eastern Platte County, Wyo. Situated a few miles north of Guernsey and just west of the Goshen County line, the site has strong ties to generations in both counties, as well as the surrounding area.