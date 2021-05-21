Wheatland calendar: Events coming up

(WHEATLAND, WY) Wheatland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheatland:

Worship Team Practice Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

North Hills Baptist Church 101 West 8th Street Lingle, WY 82223 Sunday Morning Practice Worship Team

Work Party Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join us to do some work on the church. We will be setting forms for our storage unit and other work (depending on the amount of people)

Laramie Peak Cutting Uva, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: 210 Sybille Creek Rd, Uva, WY

Sports event in Wheatland, WY by Wyoming Cutting Horse Association on Friday, July 9 2021

Laser Tag Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Join us for Laser Tag!! All ages welcome!! Snacks, Tea, Water, and Lemonade will be provided

Platte County Fair Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY

Fair Schedule: 8:00am- 4-H Sheep Show, Beef Show Ring9:00am- All Open Class Entries Judged, New Building1:00pm- FFA Exhibits Due, New Building1:00pm- 4-H