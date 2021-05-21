Wheatland calendar: Events coming up
(WHEATLAND, WY) Wheatland is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheatland:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM
North Hills Baptist Church 101 West 8th Street Lingle, WY 82223 Sunday Morning Practice Worship Team
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Join us to do some work on the church. We will be setting forms for our storage unit and other work (depending on the amount of people)
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:59 PM
Address: 210 Sybille Creek Rd, Uva, WY
Sports event in Wheatland, WY by Wyoming Cutting Horse Association on Friday, July 9 2021
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Join us for Laser Tag!! All ages welcome!! Snacks, Tea, Water, and Lemonade will be provided
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY
Fair Schedule: 8:00am- 4-H Sheep Show, Beef Show Ring9:00am- All Open Class Entries Judged, New Building1:00pm- FFA Exhibits Due, New Building1:00pm- 4-H