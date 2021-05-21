newsbreak-logo
Manistique, MI

What’s up Manistique: Local events calendar

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 1 day ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Manistique is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Manistique area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qak5F_0a7Ce97F00

Mass of Christian Burial

Nahma Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8236 River Rd, Nahma, MI

Here is Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott of Rapid...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyKKl_0a7Ce97F00

The History of Tiger Stadium presented by Author Doc Fletcher

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The History of Tiger Stadium: A Love Letter to Baseball at Michigan & TrumbullAuthor Doc Fletcher shares history and stories from Tiger Stadium.Doc Fletcher has shared stories from his books at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ks85T_0a7Ce97F00

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Learn More

MIP presents Tin Pan Alley Cats

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Tin Pan Alley Cats perform jazz standards in the Park. More details to come!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zH8ag_0a7Ce97F00

Garden Blood Drive- St. John The Baptist Parish

Garden, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Garden Blood Drive- St. John The Baptist Parish at 6410 State St, Garden, MI 49835-9744, United States on Wed Jul 14 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

