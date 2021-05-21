What’s up Manistique: Local events calendar

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Manistique is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Manistique area:

Mass of Christian Burial Nahma Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8236 River Rd, Nahma, MI

Here is Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott of Rapid...

The History of Tiger Stadium presented by Author Doc Fletcher Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The History of Tiger Stadium: A Love Letter to Baseball at Michigan & TrumbullAuthor Doc Fletcher shares history and stories from Tiger Stadium.Doc Fletcher has shared stories from his books at...

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

MIP presents Tin Pan Alley Cats Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Tin Pan Alley Cats perform jazz standards in the Park. More details to come!

Garden Blood Drive- St. John The Baptist Parish Garden, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Garden Blood Drive- St. John The Baptist Parish at 6410 State St, Garden, MI 49835-9744, United States on Wed Jul 14 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm