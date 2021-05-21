newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Hip Hop Stars Join To Break Ground On The Universal Hip Hop Museum Coming To The Bronx

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV0Bi_0a7Ce3ot00

Ground broke on the first phase of the Universal Hip Hop Museum coming to the Bronx Thursday (May 20). Hip hop legends joined Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr., for the event, according to an ABC 7 NY.

Big names in attendance included Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins and EMPD.

It’s going to be a global destination; it is going to be an economic engine.

— Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx Borough President

The museum is expected to be a $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Nas
Person
Fat Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Stars#The Bronx#South Bronx#Ground#Abc#Bronx Borough President#Harlem River#Naughty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
Related
Hip Hopthesource.com

LL Cool J, Nas, Grand Master Flash, Slick Rick and More Attend Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is finally in progress and the Hip Hop Bible was in the building to exclusively cover the groundbreaking ceremony. LL Cool J, Nas, Fat Joe, and Grandmaster Flash all spoke about their introduction to Hip Hop and reflected on the evolution of the genre, which was once considered a fad and is now the most influential musical genre in the world.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu — one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history, documenting iconic shots from the 1990s — has died. An Instagram post announcing the sad news went up Saturday, with a caption that read … “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷.” It was accompanied by a photo of him and his lifespan in years, 1966-2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer, Quincy Jones. The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on Nore and DJ EFN's Drink Champs Podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed Khaled's latest effort, Khaled Khaled, and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Polo G Gives Jay-Z His Flowers At 51

Polo G, one of the leading artists in the U.S. right now with his “RAPSTAR” single currently sitting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for a second week. The Chicago rapper is sure to shed light on the artists who paved the way for him. Jay-Z is one of them.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

DMX Posthumous Album Exodus to Be Released This Month

It looks like we will be getting DMX's posthumous album before the end of the month. On Monday (May 10), one month after X's passing, the rapper's label Def Jam announced via Twitter that the Yonkers, N.Y. MC's last album, Exodus, is coming out on May 28. "The legacy continues. EXODUS 5/28," the tweet simply reads. A photo of the rapper is attached. DMX's Instagram account also confirmed the news with the same photo and caption.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Hip-hop stars Migos announce Vegas takeover

Does Las Vegas lack culture, as some critics have contended?. A superstar Atlanta rap trio is about to answer that question loudly in the negative. Hip-hop heavyweights Migos have announced “Culture III Las Vegas,” a four-day experience that includes pool parties, club takeovers and the first live performance of Migos’ new “Culture III” album, due out on June 11.
Celebritiesblavity.com

Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Her And Lauren London Reconcile Friction Stemming From 'ABG'

Issa Rae revealed that Nipsey Hussle encouraged her to make amends with Lauren London after a misunderstanding over Awkward Black Girl. Leading up to the revelation, the Insecure actress has disclosed on multiple occasions that a TV executive suggested she replace herself with a light-skinned Black woman in a cable version of the hit web series Awkward Black Girl, which she both created and starred in.
Musicthewestsidegazette.com

Making Music: West Coast Hip-Hop Legends Join In Glasses Malone’s New Single

LOS ANGELES — Glasses Malone is no stranger to creating a buzz. Often, his unpopular opinions, whether about music, basketball, boxing or even his Crip affiliations, garner mixed feelings from his social-media audience. However, his new single “‘6 ‘N the Mornin’,” has the West Coast buzzing because it has put...
MinoritiesTv20detroit.com

Hip-Hop history: Dropping the beat on AAPI artists

A new album from hip-hop artists Jason Chu, Alan Z and Humble the Poet tackles Asian American history and spotlights the Asian hip-hop community. "Listening to this album is kind of like the reminder that we’re all in this together and we’re coming together as a united front," said Rapper Alan Z.
MoviesBillboard

Chance the Rapper Is Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of 'Coloring Book' With a Concert Film

Chance the Rapper announced on Friday (May 7) that he will release his concert film Magnificent Coloring World with AMC Theatres this summer. Magnificent Coloring World marks the fifth anniversary of the Chicago rapper's iconic third mixtape Coloring Book, which he supported with the 2016 Magnificent Coloring World Tour and one-day hometown music festival Magnificent Coloring Day Festival, which set an attendance record for White Sox’s Cellular One Field with upwards of 47,000 concertgoers.
White Plains, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: DMX - A Life and Legacy In Hip Hop

Earl Simmons, better known as Dark Man X or simply DMX, was the focus of prayers and even chants in front of a White Plains, N.Y., hospital as friends and fans waited to learn of his fate after he was hospitalized. But the 50-year-old rapper succumbed to a massive heart attack on April 9, marking the passing of a global music icon who reached people of all cultures.
Musicinfluencive.com

Up-and-Coming Hip Hop Artist Dubwork Is Creating His Dream Life Through Music

Dubwork is an Afro Dominican Hip Hop artist from Harlem, New Jersey. He has been working on his craft for quite some time now and is looking to advance his career in the music industry. Having started his career with his debut project “Dreams,” Dubwork has since then completed the album trilogy and has used his English and Spanish influence to create a unique sound his fans have come to know and love.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Chief Keef, Ballout & Tadoe Unite For "On Gang"

The roster of artists under Chief Keef's Glo Gang banner embody very similar values to the famed Chicago spitter himself. Known for their saw bars about street life and violence, they actually live the type of life they rap about. Tray Savage, an artist signed to the Glory Boyz Entertainment label, was gunned down in a shooting on the southside of Chicago last summer.
MusicHipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Demands 2Pac + Kendrick Lamar ‘Credit’ While Burning Death Row Royalty Check

DJ Quik has long been established as a West Coast Hip Hop legend, but he clearly had some things to get off his chest regarding his legacy. During an Instagram Live session on Thursday (April 28), DJ Quik lit one of his Death Row Records royalty checks on fire for the camera as he bemoaned his lack of appreciation for his contributions to the culture.