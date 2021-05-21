Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 5/21

Of the six NBA games on tap for Monday night, five carry totals of at least 230 points. Gamers can safely anticipate some huge fantasy scores this evening, and per usual, the main team to keep an eye on is the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon‘s sore hamstring has kept him out for the last five, and his absence would be an obvious boost for Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis in this big game against the Cavaliers. Indiana only trails Washington by half a game for the eighth seed in the East. So as always, stay up to date with the news and be sure to be checking back to Awesemo’s NBA DFS rankings and projections for both DraftKings and FanDuel when making your NBA daily fantasy picks and building DFS NBA lineups tonight.