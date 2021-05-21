newsbreak-logo
Belcourt, ND

Live events Belcourt — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Belcourt Dispatch
Belcourt Dispatch
 1 day ago

(BELCOURT, ND) Belcourt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belcourt area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7wqY_0a7CdtEH00

LMSP 16th Annual Halloween in July

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Join in on the fun this weekend by decorating your campsite with Halloween decorations and partaking in various other spooky activities. We will continue to work with local health officials and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iC7Ow_0a7CdtEH00

Allen Lunde Memorial Shootout

Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

281 Street Crew is hosting the 2021 Allen Lunde Memorial Shootout in the beautiful Turtle Mountains!! This is Street racing at its best! Come out and enjoy a weekend at the Sky Dancer Casino and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TR8f_0a7CdtEH00

National Trails Days Hike

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Come explore the Garden and join us for guided hikes throughout our various trails and discover pristine forest and prairie areas of the Turtle Mountains.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Agkbz_0a7CdtEH00

Session 7 Performances

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Dunseith, ND

Art Exhibit, Choir, Barbershop Choirs, Harp, World Percussion & Handbells Concert - Burdick Center for the Performing Arts - 4:00 ... Read More

Learn More

2021 Gary Allan

Belcourt, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND

Ticket listings for Gary Allan at Sky Dancer Casino and Resort in Belcourt, ND on 7/10/2021

Learn More
