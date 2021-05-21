newsbreak-logo
Reviewing Recent Evidence of the Effect of Taxes on Economic Growth

By Alex Durante
Tax Foundation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Biden administration proposing a variety of new taxes, it is worth revisiting the literature on how taxes impact economic growth. In 2012, we published a review of the evidence, noting that most studies find negative impacts. However, many papers have been written since, some using more sophisticated empirical methods to identify a causal impact of taxes on economic growth. Below we review this new evidence, again confirming our original findings: Taxes, particularly on corporate and individual income, harm economic growth.

