Live events on the horizon in Burkesville

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Burkesville area:

Kentucky Yoga Festival 2021 Edmonton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1696 Edwin Williams Road, Sulphur Well Historic District, KY 42129

Sit in the magic of an off-the-grid farm deep in the rolling hills of Kentucky nestled next to the Little Barren River. Retreat from the business of the daily grind. Release yourself from the world of "should's" and focus instead on the "could's. Join us for the second Kentucky Yoga Festival. More details to be announced. Kentucky Yoga Festival will feature skilled presentors offering yoga, music, outdoor activities, and unique health & wellness vendors.

Pumpkin Patch at Hayes House Celina, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1292 Clay County Hwy, Celina, TN

The Pumpkin Patch at Hayes House has fun for the whole family! Every weekend in October 2-30, 2021Saturdays 10am – 6 pm ~ Sundays 1 pm – 5 pm

Dedication of Abraham Hestand's Memorial Tompkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 38 Old Mulkey Park Rd, Tompkinsville, KY

Abraham Hestand was an American Revolutionary War veteran who settled in what would become Monroe County Kentucky. He attended church here in the Meetinghouse! During this patriotic service, park...

Ronnie Lee Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Bryant Realty & Auction is having Ronnie Lee in Edmonton KY on May 22, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Sounds of the Season Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Edmonton, KY

ARRANGED BY CHADWICK SHOCKLEY Barn Lot will celebrate Christmas as never before with a special concert to get everyone in the Holiday spirit!