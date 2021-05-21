Colby events calendar

(COLBY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Colby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colby:

Donut Dash Fun Run Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3502 US-40, Oakley, KS

Donut Dash Fun Run takes place June 5, 2021 in Oakley, Kansas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Tri County Cruisers Car Show Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Cruise in welcome for car entries on Friday evening. Join the fun, food, fast cars and old cars on display Saturday at Annie Oakley park. Vote for your favorites. $500 poker run. Free swimming at...

Atwood Early Rod Run Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Official website for the Atwood Early Rod Run. A BIG car show in small town Kansas. Click to find out more. Pre-Registration and Vendor sign up.

Grinnell/Oakley 3 Person Scramble Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 815 W South 2nd St, Oakley, KS

3 Person Scrambled played in Grinnell on Saturday, May 22nd and Oakley on Sunday, May 23rd. $100 per person/$300 per team

Crossroads Panel Discussion :: Opportunities for Young People in NW Kansas Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Please join the Prairie Museum of Art and History for a free presentation and discussion with Jacque Beckman of Nex-Generation Roundup for Youth, Nadine Sigle of Kansas PRIDE, and Erin Mathews of...