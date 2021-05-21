newsbreak-logo
Colby, KS

Colby events calendar

Colby News Watch
 1 day ago

(COLBY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Colby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ge8o_0a7CdnB900

Donut Dash Fun Run

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3502 US-40, Oakley, KS

Donut Dash Fun Run takes place June 5, 2021 in Oakley, Kansas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRcmE_0a7CdnB900

Tri County Cruisers Car Show

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Cruise in welcome for car entries on Friday evening. Join the fun, food, fast cars and old cars on display Saturday at Annie Oakley park. Vote for your favorites. $500 poker run. Free swimming at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fG5Av_0a7CdnB900

Atwood Early Rod Run

Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Official website for the Atwood Early Rod Run. A BIG car show in small town Kansas. Click to find out more. Pre-Registration and Vendor sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgOuW_0a7CdnB900

Grinnell/Oakley 3 Person Scramble

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 815 W South 2nd St, Oakley, KS

3 Person Scrambled played in Grinnell on Saturday, May 22nd and Oakley on Sunday, May 23rd. $100 per person/$300 per team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doOeU_0a7CdnB900

Crossroads Panel Discussion :: Opportunities for Young People in NW Kansas

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Please join the Prairie Museum of Art and History for a free presentation and discussion with Jacque Beckman of Nex-Generation Roundup for Youth, Nadine Sigle of Kansas PRIDE, and Erin Mathews of...

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Coffeyville Community College Rodeo team finished their regional rodeo season this past weekend in Colby. Hunter Tate finished fourth in the average at Colby and ended the year second in the bull riding standings. Marley Berger finished third in the long round and fourth in the short round and average in the tie down roping. This last rodeo surge jumped Berger up five places in the final Central Plains standings to third.