Police Body Cam Video Shows Officers Shooting, Killing Man Suspected of Murdering Three People and Torching Several Homes

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 1 day ago
Audio recordings of 911 calls and police body cam footage was released on Friday in what Baltimore County cops described as the official response to Maryland suspect Everton Brown, 56, starting a house fire, killing three people, and engaging in a subsequent shootout with officers. As seen on the video above, beginning at about 16:20, a man identified as Officer Irwin lined up a shot and opened fire. A figure in black on the mid-left side of the screen — the suspect — fell to the ground, but the shootout was not over yet.

