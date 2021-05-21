newsbreak-logo
Holdrege, NE

What’s up Holdrege: Local events calendar

Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 1 day ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holdrege:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGCV9_0a7CdcTA00

Veteran’s Memorial Fundraiser

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

This is going to be a all day event! Live Music, Games, Food, Vendors, Food Trucks, and other activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2phT_0a7CdcTA00

ZUMBA SUGAR

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1415 Broadway St, Holdrege, NE

Intro to basic Zumba steps. Easy to follow dance fitness. Beginner friendly. Class duration: 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSW4l_0a7CdcTA00

Treasure Dive 2021

Elm Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Elm Creek, NE

Treasure Dive 2021 Divers Alert Network Fundraiser All profits from Treasure Dive on Sunday, August 8, 2021, will be donated to the Divers Alert Network (DAN). Come on out and donate to a great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmnNb_0a7CdcTA00

Elvis Rock N’ Remember

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 322 E 5th St, Minden, NE

Tickets $20. Masks recommended. Pod seating in groups of 1, 2, 3, or 4. Limited tickets available. Joseph Hall finished in the top ten of NBC’s Americas Got Talent in 2008, earning recognition all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC257_0a7CdcTA00

Barn Quilt Workshop

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1308 2nd St, Holdrege, NE

In this class you will paint a 2 ft. x 2 ft barn quilt. You do not need to be an artist and you do not need a barn to put it on-they go everywhere! Learn tips and tricks for less touch up. Many...

ABOUT

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Phelps County, NEruralradio.com

Prairie Museum Developing New Plum Creek Display

HOLDREGE – Volunteers at the Nebraska Prairie Museum are developing a brand new display featuring Plum Creek. The Nebraska Prairie Museum the last several years has promoted the Plum Creek area located in the extreme northwest corner of Phelps County. Between 1860 and 1870 it was a busy transportation route that suffered the attack that started the Indian War of 1864. Later, it was also home to several military personnel, a few farmsteads, and traders that protected and supplied the endless stream of travelers with food, equipment, and repairs.
Holdrege, NENebraskaTV

Holdrege YMCA selling R-7 Program Center

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A building owned by the Don Sjogren Community YMCA that provided extra gym space for sports and programs is now for sale. According to a news release, the board of directors voted in April to sell the R-7 Program Center located at 1421 13th Street in Holdrege.