What’s up Holdrege: Local events calendar

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holdrege:

Veteran's Memorial Fundraiser Holdrege, NE

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

This is going to be a all day event! Live Music, Games, Food, Vendors, Food Trucks, and other activities.

ZUMBA SUGAR Holdrege, NE

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1415 Broadway St, Holdrege, NE

Intro to basic Zumba steps. Easy to follow dance fitness. Beginner friendly. Class duration: 30 minutes.

Treasure Dive 2021 Elm Creek, NE

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Elm Creek, NE

Treasure Dive 2021 Divers Alert Network Fundraiser All profits from Treasure Dive on Sunday, August 8, 2021, will be donated to the Divers Alert Network (DAN). Come on out and donate to a great...

Elvis Rock N' Remember Minden, NE

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 322 E 5th St, Minden, NE

Tickets $20. Masks recommended. Pod seating in groups of 1, 2, 3, or 4. Limited tickets available. Joseph Hall finished in the top ten of NBC’s Americas Got Talent in 2008, earning recognition all...

Barn Quilt Workshop Holdrege, NE

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1308 2nd St, Holdrege, NE

In this class you will paint a 2 ft. x 2 ft barn quilt. You do not need to be an artist and you do not need a barn to put it on-they go everywhere! Learn tips and tricks for less touch up. Many...