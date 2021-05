Back in my days as a burnt-out lawyer, I met a stranger on a train who would help change the course of my life. I was in Ravenna on a work trip and he was an engaging, good looking older man in a safari jacket and desert boots. I remember his big, kind smile as he said: “You’re so young, you’re in the best years of your life, don’t waste them.” It had taken an embarrassingly long time for me to realise I wasn’t happy but that was my wake-up call. It was 1997, I was 36, and I went to the senior partners at my law firm and said: “I need some time off.” They thought I was having a nervous breakdown and agreed.