Events on the Moorefield calendar
(MOOREFIELD, WV) Moorefield is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Moorefield area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Car show, Cody Clayton Eagle Band, Jennerstown Race ticket giveaway, WELD live broadcast, concessions by Cornerstone church... bring your lawn chair and relax for a little bit...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 14783 Upper Highland Dr, Bergton, VA
We celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Highland Retreat Camp. Campout is going to look a little different this year. Whether you plan to stop by for an afternoon or stay overnight, PLEASE SIGN UP so...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:15 PM
Address: 207 Viking Dr, Petersburg, WV
The Petersburg (WV) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Martinsburg (WV) on Saturday, May 22 @ 2:30p.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 100 N Elm St, Moorefield, WV
05/23/2021 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm - There will be an evening worship every Sunday at 6:30pm at the Duffey Church Family Life Center.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 288 Settlers Valley Way, Lost River, WV 26810
Queens & Cocktails | Guesthouse Lost River | Afternoon Drag Show