Five for Friday: Warm and Cozy All Over
Queen of Cozy checking in! Here are some color combinations that give me that warm and cozy feeling all over 🙂. Each look idea is centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that one might bring in the appropriate brow bone or additional transitional shade based on skin tone. Consider these ideas a jumping off point with four “core” colors that can inspire your next look. For reference, based on how I usually apply makeup, I would consider applying the shades in this order: inner lid, middle of lid, outer lid/crease, and crease/above crease or lid.www.temptalia.com