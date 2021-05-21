Dodgers Highlights: Albert Pujols, Will Smith Homer Against Diamondbacks

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers punctuated an 8-1 homestand Thursday by completing a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading out on the road to face the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros. It’s the first time the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium since 2004....

MLBthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Albert Pujols swings against time

INDIANAPOLIS—A friend once told me, “Time and gravity have their way with all of us.”. By that, he meant that no one could avoid what the weight of accumulated years does to the human body. As we age, we will grow slower, less agile and more brittle as we move toward our ends.
MLBvanalstyneleader.com

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (15-20) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22) Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series at Chase Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. These teams exchanged clobberings...
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Fedde's arm, Hernandez's HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Erick Fedde pitched seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday. Fedde (3-4) had his best outing of the year, using 97 pitches to navigate seven innings while allowing just three hits and striking...
MLBdailydodgers.com

AP: Albert Pujols signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran first baseman Albert Pujols to a major league deal. The source spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal isn't expected to be finalized until Monday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the agreement.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Plays six innings Saturday

Marte (hamstring) played six innings in a game against members of the Rockies at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Manager Torey Lovullo attended the game and was "very encouraged" by Marte's play. He will be evaluated Sunday and is likely headed out on a rehab assignment.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (15-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -107, Nationals -110; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”. Thursday night in Dodger Stadium, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have a new right fielder. He is a Gold Glover and World Series champion — Josh Reddick. Earlier Thursday, the Diamondbacks called him up from the Triple-A Reno Aces, where he hit .304 in 11 games. He will play right field and bat fifth Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start

Widener threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Widener threw two sessions this past week, 51 pitches in a simulated game Thursday followed by Saturday's 30-pitch bullpen, and will head to Reno to commence a rehab stint. He'll throw about 75 pitches Tuesday and be re-evaluated for a possible return to Arizona's rotation.
MLBwiltonbulletin.com

Erick Fedde, who may soon be out of the Nationals' rotation, dazzles against the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde's seven scoreless paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer for Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles for Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single for Kyle Schwarber. They were happy to see the bullpen after starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 5/16: Congratulations

[D’backs.com] Escobar’s 2-HR, 7-RBI night powers D-backs - As the list of D-backs players on the injured list grows, manager Torey Lovullo is keeping a positive mindset. There are numerous young players getting opportunities to prove themselves and earn a place in the big leagues. This can be fun to watch, even if it doesn’t lead to immediate results. Don’t forget about the more experienced guys in Arizona’s lineup, though. They’re looking to make an impact, too, in the absence of some key contributors. Eduardo Escobar provided a reminder of that Saturday night, as he broke out with a pair of home runs and a career-high-tying seven RBIs to power the D-backs to an 11-4 win over the Nationals at Chase Field. Entering the night, Escobar was mired in a 1-for-34 slump over his previous 10 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Doubles in loss

Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Vogt has started two of the last three games and will have an opportunity for consistent at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (toe) on the 10-day injured list. He and Daulton Varsho will share the catching position while Kelly is unavailable.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Falls just short of win

Frankoff hurled 4.2 innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Frankoff's first appearance of the campaign was also his first big-league start. He tossed only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes and threw two wild pitches but managed to hold the Nationals to only two runs over 4.2 frames. The right-hander could have earned a win thanks to a big performance from Arizona's offense, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after loading the bases. It remains to be seen if Frankoff will get another start. If he does, it could come on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.
MLBPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hops' Carroll's season ends with injury

The Diamondbacks organization's top prospect injures shoulder in May 10 game against Eugene.Hillsboro Hops standout center fielder and rising Arizona Diamondbacks organization prospect Corbin Carroll's 2021 season is over. The 2019 first round pick and consensus pick as the top prospect in Arizona's farm system will undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the 2021 season. Carroll injured his non-throwing shoulder while hitting a solo home run during a May 10 game versus the Eugene Emeralds. Hops manager Vince Harrison echoed everyone in the organization's sentiment in an interview May 17, speaking to the disappointment everyone...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Socks homer Monday

Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Smith took Madison Bumgarner deep in the second inning in what was his fourth long ball of the campaign, and he also notched his ninth double of the season. The backstop is hitting .255 with a .834 OPS, and he has hit safely in six of his last nine contests.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Locastro batting eighth Sunday for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Tim Locastro as their starting center fielder for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Locastro will play center field and bat eighth, while Nick Heath takes a seat. Locastro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel today and is projected for 10.2 fantasy points against the Nationals.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Struggling Nationals aim for series win vs. Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks vie for a three-game series victory on Sunday as a means to get back on track after recent struggles. The Diamondbacks improved to 2-9 in their last 11 games after posting an 11-4 win in Phoenix on Saturday night. That decision came one day after they sustained a 17-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could face four-week absence

Cabrera (hamstring) said he was feeling better Saturday and is hopeful surgery will not be required, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Cabrera also acknowledged that doctors told him he could potentially be out at least four weeks due to the injury. The 35-year-old infielder has appeared at third base (27 games) and first base (nine) for the Diamondbacks.