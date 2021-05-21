Live events Walton — what’s coming up

(WALTON, NY) Walton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Walton area:

Ganachakra of Guru Padmasambhava – Live Webcast , Friday, May 21 – 3:30 pm EDT Sidney Center, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY

Friday, May 21st is the tenth day of the waxing moon. This is a very special day for practice in the Vajrayana sangha. Shower of Blessings, from Mipham Rinpoche, will be the main text. Additional...

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY

It is our pleasure to invite you to participate in Dzogchen Teachings and Meditations with Ven. Khenpo Tsewang Dongyal Rinpoche! Pith Instructions Continue on “Heart Advice for the Fortunate Ones”...

1st Annual Walton Arts Festival At Castle On The Delaware September 3rd to 7th Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 139 Stockton Ave, Walton, NY

***Castle on the Delaware in beautiful Walton, NY will open its doors to local artists for a the “1st Annual Walton Arts Festival” starting Friday September 3rd and ending Tuesday September 7th...

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone Camera: Take Advantage of Those Features You’ve Been Ignoring Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Taught by renown photographer Nick Kelsh. Nick is the author of nine books for amateur photographers and has made multiple appearances on both Oprah and The Today Show. This is a totally hands on...

THE JASON WICKS BAND Live @ Castle On The Delaware May 22nd Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 Stockton Ave, Walton, NY

Come on out on Saturday, May 22nd at 8pm to the Castle on the Delaware in Walton NY when Jason Wicks and his band will be performing your favorite classic and contemporary country hits. Guaranteed...