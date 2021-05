Happy Monday, RotoBallers! It's been a while since we've seen a six-game schedule for an evening slate, but here we are. DraftKings even included the 6:35 pm start of Cincinnati-Pittsburgh to give us one more matchup to pick from. There's not a ton of weather to look out for except for Coors Field. Rain is in the forecast for the entire night, and with the Reds-Pirates game starting almost two hours before the San Diego-Colorado showdown, it may be wise to move away from that contest until we get more weather updates.