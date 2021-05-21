Concordia events coming soon

(CONCORDIA, KS) Concordia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concordia:

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

Tickets for sale on the day of the race, at the ticket booth Races are on the small track for July 3rd Gates open at 5:30pm, Hot laps start at 6:30pm, Racing starts at 7:30pm If you are looking...

VBS 2021: SonQuest Rainforest Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2013 M St, Belleville, KS

🗓SAVE THE DATE!🗓 Join Belleville FUMC for SonQuest Rainforest VBS! 🌿June 7-11 🌿9am-12pm 🌿Completed Kinder-5th Grade* We will be offering 2 options: ✅ In-Person (masks encouraged) ✅ Take-Home...

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

Tickets for sale on the day of the race, at the ticket booth 305 Sprints will run on the big track, everything else running on the small track. Gates open at 5:30pm, Hot laps start at 6:30pm...

Sunset Sinners at Cloud County Fair Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Sunset Sinners will be performing at the Cloud County Fair in Concordia, Ks on Saturday, July 10th at 9:00 pm!

2021 305 Sprint Nationals Practice Night – FREE Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

We are again offering a practice night on Thursday night, come out and join us to watch our competitors get a first look at the track. This is a free event, and anyone can come out to the track...