newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Concordia events coming soon

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 1 day ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Concordia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concordia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvYiT_0a7Cd3r600

Rocky Mountain Midgets, Jayhusker A Class Wing/Non-Wing, Sportsman & Restricter (small track)

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

Tickets for sale on the day of the race, at the ticket booth Races are on the small track for July 3rd Gates open at 5:30pm, Hot laps start at 6:30pm, Racing starts at 7:30pm If you are looking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuoEA_0a7Cd3r600

VBS 2021: SonQuest Rainforest

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2013 M St, Belleville, KS

🗓SAVE THE DATE!🗓 Join Belleville FUMC for SonQuest Rainforest VBS! 🌿June 7-11 🌿9am-12pm 🌿Completed Kinder-5th Grade* We will be offering 2 options: ✅ In-Person (masks encouraged) ✅ Take-Home...

Learn More

URSS 305 Sprint Cars (big track), Rocky Mountain Midgets & Cruisers (small track), FIREWORK SHOW

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

Tickets for sale on the day of the race, at the ticket booth 305 Sprints will run on the big track, everything else running on the small track. Gates open at 5:30pm, Hot laps start at 6:30pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqvAD_0a7Cd3r600

Sunset Sinners at Cloud County Fair

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Sunset Sinners will be performing at the Cloud County Fair in Concordia, Ks on Saturday, July 10th at 9:00 pm!

Learn More

2021 305 Sprint Nationals Practice Night – FREE

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

We are again offering a practice night on Thursday night, come out and join us to watch our competitors get a first look at the track. This is a free event, and anyone can come out to the track...

Learn More
Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
6
Followers
13
Post
145
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belleville, KS
City
Concordia, KS
Concordia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Free Events#Saturday Night Live#Live Theater#Ks Tickets#Sonquest Rainforest Vbs#Sun Jul 07#Sprints#The Cloud County Fair#Belleville Fumc#Races#In Person#Racing#Standup Comedy#Live Content#Sale#Live Formats#July#Running#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield events calendar

1. Vincent by Leonard Nimoy; 2. 17th Annual Wing Ding Team Registration; 3. Trying by Joanna McClelland-Glass; 4. Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; 5. North Greene Class of 1971 50th Class Reunion;
Stanley, IDPosted by
Stanley Post

Stanley events calendar

1. Sawtooth Valley Gathering 2021; 2. May 30 - June 3, 2021; 3. NAPgA Rendezvous; 4. Scott Knickerbocker at Redfish Lake Lodge; 5. Live Music by Midnight River Choir;
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside events coming up

1. Highland Boys Varsity Basketball @ Granger; 2. PERRY TECH POP-UP NIGHT at VARIETAL BREWING CO.; 3. Drive in Movie: Book of Life with Townhall presentation; 4. Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth 10-14 Program; 5. Harvest Hayday - Grandview;
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Providence events coming up

1. Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Las Vegas; 2. Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guests Sugar Blood Jinx!!; 3. "The Hurt We Share" Private Premiere Showing; 4. Season Opener; 5. Whole Food Plant Based: Foods that Protect from Harmful Fats & Cholesterol;
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Toledo events coming up

1. VOLUNTEER - Skillet & Jordan Feliz / Oregon, OH; 2. Toledo - World's Best Boss Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 3. Tailgating With Ben Watson; 4. Culinary Culture Series: 4 Course Meal & Mother's Day Brunch; 5. I Need Help with My Marriage;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Concordia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath events calendar

1. Albany Home, Garden & Wedding Show; 2. The High Kings; 3. Basic Handgun with Oregon Concealed Handgun License course certificate; 4. Paint your Pet Portrait class at Chateau Bianca in Dallas, OR; 5. Monster Energy Up & Up presents TROYBOI at *OSU DATE IS TENTATIVE;