What’s up San Augustine: Local events calendar

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) San Augustine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Augustine:

Main Street Heritage Days San Augustine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Main Street Heritage Days is on Facebook. To connect with Main Street Heritage Days, join Facebook today.

PopGun! at Rayburn Country Resort Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

PopGun! making their debut at The Rayburn Country Resort. Dancing, drinking and good times will be had by all. see you soon.

Storytime Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 1112 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for stories, songs, and lots of silliness every Wednesday morning! Each participant will receive a take-home craft kit to enjoy.

Joe Louis Jones Center, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1554 TX-7, Center, TX

Joe Louis Jones Guru of Shelby County joined his loving wife, Gloria Ann Simon Jones on May 10, 2021. At the time of death he resided in College Station, TX with his son and daughter-in-law, Ben...