San Augustine, TX

What’s up San Augustine: Local events calendar

San Augustine News Flash
 1 day ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) San Augustine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Augustine:

Main Street Heritage Days

San Augustine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Main Street Heritage Days is on Facebook. To connect with Main Street Heritage Days, join Facebook today.

PopGun! at Rayburn Country Resort

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

PopGun! making their debut at The Rayburn Country Resort. Dancing, drinking and good times will be had by all. see you soon.

Storytime

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 1112 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for stories, songs, and lots of silliness every Wednesday morning! Each participant will receive a take-home craft kit to enjoy.

Joe Louis Jones

Center, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1554 TX-7, Center, TX

Joe Louis Jones Guru of Shelby County joined his loving wife, Gloria Ann Simon Jones on May 10, 2021. At the time of death he resided in College Station, TX with his son and daughter-in-law, Ben...

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Augustine News Flash

Get hired! Job openings in and around San Augustine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1954.8 / Week; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,933 per week; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,635 per week; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1634.98 / Week; 6. CL A Drivers Dedicated Regional - Great Beneifts Start 1st Day Orientation; 7. GM and Ford Technicians needed; 8. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 9. CDL-A Company Driver | Super South | 1 year experience needed - Carroll Fulmer; 10. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week;
San Augustine News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around San Augustine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - NO COLD CALLING - $100K; 2. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 4. Medical Assistant; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 7. Zipps Liquor® Store Assistant Manager; 8. Overnight Reset Merchandiser; 9. Security Officer Unarmed; 10. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $55.00/Hour $1980/Weekly;
San Augustine News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in San Augustine right now

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Augustine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 209 N El Camino Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 209 N El Camino Crossing, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.
San Augustine News Flash

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around San Augustine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine: 1. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver; 2. GM and Ford Technicians needed; 3. Overnight Reset Merchandiser; 4. Student Assistant - Field Research; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Cutting Edge Lead Management Platform; 6. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,635 per week; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1634.98 / Week; 9. Class A Dedicated Regional Home Every Sunday & Monday; 10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,376 per week;
San Augustine News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Augustine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine: 1. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $56.86/Hour $2047/Weekly; 2. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver; 3. CL A Reginal Dedicated Home Sunday & Monday-Benefits Start Day One; 4. Security Officer Unarmed; 5. Pressure Washer; 6. Insurance Sales Agent - Mansfield, LA; 7. Production Worker; 8. Registered Nurse - CCU - 13 Week Contract ($2070/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2054.58 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1836 / Week;