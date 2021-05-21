newsbreak-logo
After Remaining Closed for Over a Year, Canlis to Reopen Its Iconic Dining Room July 1

By Gabe Guarente
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Eater News, a semi-regular round-up of mini news bites. Have info to share? Email intel to seattle@eater.com. As the full toll of the pandemic came into view last spring, Canlis co-owner Brian Canlis said, “fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now.” The iconic restaurant soon pivoted to a series of different takeout options, as well as some outdoor service. But now it’s almost ready to return in full. Per an announcement in the official Canlis newsletter, the East Queen Anne destination will open for indoor dining once again July 1, with reservations beginning June 9 at noon. That will be a day after Washington state plans to lift all capacity restrictions on restaurants across the state.

