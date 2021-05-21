What’s up Fairfield: Local events calendar

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Reiki Level I W21 Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 Brooklyn Ave, Waterville, ME

Reiki is a Japanese based, hands-on healing technique for stress reduction and relaxation that promotes natural healing. Learn how to use your hands to bring comfort and healing to yourself and...

Breakfast and Service in the Park Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: Front St, Waterville, ME

FREE BREAKFAST for everyone with our worship service to follow! Everyone is invited! Come worship the Creator in His creation! Breakfast at 9am Worship Service at 10am

Comedian Bob Marley Waterville Maine Shows! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 21 College Ave, Waterville, ME

Comedian Bob Marley Waterville Maine Shows! at The Elm, 21 College Avenue, Waterville, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 05:30 pm to Sat Jun 12 2021 at 09:30 pm

Keb’ Mo’ em Waterville a Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Common St, Waterville, ME

Concert of Keb’ Mo’ in Waterville. The concert will take place at Waterville Opera House in Waterville. The date of the concert is the 31-05-2021. It starts at 19:00h.

SESSION 2 - FABULOUS FIREARMS & MILITARIA AUCTION! Fairfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 199 Skowhegan Rd, Fairfield, ME

Fantastic selection! Antique, Modern, Military & Sporting firearms! Edged weapons, shooting accessories, accouterments & ammo. From Revolutionary weapons & firearms to modern Class III machine guns!