Redwood Falls, MN

Coming soon: Redwood Falls events

Redwood Falls News Alert
 1 day ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Redwood Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redwood Falls:

98º in Morton, MN, USA on Fri, 8 Oct 2021 | GigsGuide

Morton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 39375 County Rd 24, Morton, MN

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for 98º at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel in Morton, MN, USA on Fri, 8 Oct 2021 on GigsGuide.

Regional Basketball Skills and Track & Field Competition (Redwood Falls)

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 George Ramseth Dr, Redwood Falls, MN

Participate at our in-person Basketball and Track & Field competition! All athletes and Unified partners can participate in person and receive an award. Tentative schedule: Basketball 10 a.m. – 1...

kids-at-play

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 201 N Dekalb St, Redwood Falls, MN

Dance event in Redwood Falls, MN by Redwood County Fair on Thursday, July 15 2021 with 131 people interested.

1 year anniversary sale and turntable sweepstakes.

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Markdowns, discounts, free food and drink and register in store for a chance to win a brand new victrola portable turntable.

Membership Appreciation and Family Fun Day

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 34813 Laser Ave, Redwood Falls, MN

Come out and bring the whole family for the Membership Appreciation and Family Fun Day. Covid-19 has put a damper on a lot of activities. This is an outdoor event where you can shoot your firearms...

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

