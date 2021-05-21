Coming soon: Tonopah events

(TONOPAH, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Tonopah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:

Verrado - Heritage Swim Park — Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Food Truck Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 2571 N Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ

2571 N. Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Wood-fired pizza, salad, and dessert! All made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. Order ahead online at GetReDiRoma.com for faster pick-up.

Pizza with the Pastor Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 20555 W Roosevelt St, Buckeye, AZ

Looking to get to know Summit Community Church a little more? This event is the perfect venue for getting the rundown from Pastor Nate over a few slices.

Community Update Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

I want to understand your needs, so I can know how to fight for you! Join me!

WNFC: Phoenix Prowlers Home Game Tickets Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1000 East Narramore Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

HOME GAME TICKETS: Phoenix Prowlers VS. La Muerte De Las Cruces (6/26)

HelzaRockin' Gem & Mineral Show Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10300 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Rocks, Gems, Jewelry, Minerals, Fossils, Beads, Slabs, Cabs, Gold Panning, Scavenger Hunt & MORE - Snacks & Beverages Available -