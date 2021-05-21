newsbreak-logo
Tonopah, AZ

Coming soon: Tonopah events

Tonopah Digest
 1 day ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Tonopah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rk5mc_0a7CckQL00

Verrado - Heritage Swim Park — Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Food Truck

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 2571 N Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ

2571 N. Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Wood-fired pizza, salad, and dessert! All made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. Order ahead online at GetReDiRoma.com for faster pick-up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLkJP_0a7CckQL00

Pizza with the Pastor

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 20555 W Roosevelt St, Buckeye, AZ

Looking to get to know Summit Community Church a little more? This event is the perfect venue for getting the rundown from Pastor Nate over a few slices.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWe8p_0a7CckQL00

Community Update

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

I want to understand your needs, so I can know how to fight for you! Join me!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMPWg_0a7CckQL00

WNFC: Phoenix Prowlers Home Game Tickets

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1000 East Narramore Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

HOME GAME TICKETS: Phoenix Prowlers VS. La Muerte De Las Cruces (6/26)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skvpm_0a7CckQL00

HelzaRockin' Gem & Mineral Show

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10300 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Rocks, Gems, Jewelry, Minerals, Fossils, Beads, Slabs, Cabs, Gold Panning, Scavenger Hunt & MORE - Snacks & Beverages Available -

Learn More
Tonopah Digest

ABOUT

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
