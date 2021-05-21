Live events on the horizon in Wadena

(WADENA, MN) Live events are coming to Wadena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wadena:

Caleb's 5K Race Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

WDC NHS seniors Emma Hinton and Corbett Wensmann are organizing “Caleb’s Race - Face Pace or Full Speed” on Saturday, May 22 at Tapley’s Park in Wadena. Meet at 8am, run at 9am. When Hinton and...

Coffee with the CEO Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Are you interested in learning more about what’s going on at Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative? Do you have any questions or topics you’d like to discuss? Dan Carlisle, Todd-Wadena Electric...

NHS Blood Drive Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 5th St SW, Wadena, MN

WDC National Honor Society juniors Jamie Barthel and Anna Church are organizing a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 2 at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center from 9am to 3pm. Please...

2021 Wadena County Fair Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 Ash Ave NW, Wadena, MN

Join us for our 127th Wadena County Fair! This years fair is sure to be full of: Food! Animals! Grandstand Events! 4-H Exhibits & Shows! Carnival Rides! FFA Barnyard! Friends & Neighbors! Youth ...

Summer Fun Craft & Gift Expo Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 5th St SW, Wadena, MN

Wadena Summer Fun Craft and Gift Expo will be held on August 14th, 2021. It will host a diverse mix of craft exhibitors, artisans, small businesses photographers, candy makers, bakers, and local...