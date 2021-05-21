newsbreak-logo
Morris, MN

Morris events coming up

Morris Post
Morris Post
 1 day ago

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c34r_0a7CcYmV00

Central MN Pullers Truck-Tractor Pull

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 177 Co Rd 22, Morris, MN

Friday night at the fairgrounds we will have the Central MN Pullers in the grandstands! Featured will be some smoker diesel pickup trucks, smoker, modified and jet powered tractors - and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTxGl_0a7CcYmV00

ELC 5k

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: Morris, MN

Wellness event in Morris, MN by ELC Fitness on Saturday, May 29 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzElK_0a7CcYmV00

Herman, MN

Herman, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: N,, 605 Vienna Ave S, Herman, MN

Sports event in Herman, MN by United Pullers of Minnesota on Sunday, July 18 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDiXY_0a7CcYmV00

American Heart Association Blended Learning Skills Session

Morris, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 South Highway 9, Morris, MN 56267

Hands-on skills practice and verification after completing the AHA Heartcode BLS and/or Heartsaver online courses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1OT6_0a7CcYmV00

Stevens County Walk-In Clinic

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Colorado Ave, Morris, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...

Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Band Concert on Monday

The Morris Area High School Grades 9-12 Band Concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Morris Area Elementary School Concert Hall.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Dedication of Softball Complex

The public dedication of the Morris Community Softball Complex on the campus of the University of Minnesota Morris was held Friday evening before the game between Morris Area Chokio Alberta and New London-Spicer. The new grounds are a collaborative effort of the U of M Morris, the City of Morris and the Morris School District. Speakers praised the communal support for the project, which was just in the idea stage a little over a year ago, including U of M Morris Chancellor Michelle Behr.
Donnelly, MNkmrskkok.com

Donnelly Walking Tour on Thursday

The Stevens County Historical Society and Museum will unveil its third in a series of history-packed walking tours — this one focusing on the City of Donnelly — on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The map and brochure for the self-guided tour can be picked up at the Donnelly Community Hall, along with a free will offering ice cream treat. The Museum’s Executive Director, Cam Erickson, told the KMRS Community Connection that a lot of the towns in the county were booming with activity when they were being developed.