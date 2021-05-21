Morris events coming up

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

Central MN Pullers Truck-Tractor Pull Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 177 Co Rd 22, Morris, MN

Friday night at the fairgrounds we will have the Central MN Pullers in the grandstands! Featured will be some smoker diesel pickup trucks, smoker, modified and jet powered tractors - and more...

ELC 5k Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: Morris, MN

Wellness event in Morris, MN by ELC Fitness on Saturday, May 29 2021

Herman, MN Herman, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: N,, 605 Vienna Ave S, Herman, MN

Sports event in Herman, MN by United Pullers of Minnesota on Sunday, July 18 2021

American Heart Association Blended Learning Skills Session Morris, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 South Highway 9, Morris, MN 56267

Hands-on skills practice and verification after completing the AHA Heartcode BLS and/or Heartsaver online courses.

Stevens County Walk-In Clinic Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Colorado Ave, Morris, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...