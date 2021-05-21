Live events Flora — what’s coming up

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flora:

BoomBox all 80's Pop/Rock Band at Ford Town USA Celebration! Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

What is the BEST way to start your SATURDAY MORNING?? With a BIG 80's show at the Ford Town USA Celebration in Flora! BoomBox will be playing your favorite 80's pop/rock music at 9am, and then...

Memorial Service Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Eugene Marvin "Gene" Mallett Eugene M. Mallett, 96, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at his home. Gene was born April 5, 1924 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Marvin...

Route 66 Study @ Cornerstone Community Church – Noble, IL Noble, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 160 E Elm St, Noble, IL

Study through the Bible, book by book. Wednesdays from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Event by Cornerstone Community Church

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat 2021 Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: W Main St, Fairfield, IL

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat Fairfield, IL July 10, 2021 Champions Tour: - Super Farm Tractors - Super Modified 2WD Trucks - Super Modified Tractors Silver Series: - Pro Stock Diesel Trucks

Live Music At The Flora, IL VFW Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 128 E 2nd St, Flora, IL

