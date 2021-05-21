newsbreak-logo
Flora, IL

Live events Flora — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 1 day ago

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xnztm_0a7CcJmq00

BoomBox all 80's Pop/Rock Band at Ford Town USA Celebration!

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

What is the BEST way to start your SATURDAY MORNING?? With a BIG 80's show at the Ford Town USA Celebration in Flora! BoomBox will be playing your favorite 80's pop/rock music at 9am, and then...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqP3d_0a7CcJmq00

Memorial Service

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Eugene Marvin "Gene" Mallett Eugene M. Mallett, 96, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at his home. Gene was born April 5, 1924 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Marvin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AN6vL_0a7CcJmq00

Route 66 Study @ Cornerstone Community Church – Noble, IL

Noble, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 160 E Elm St, Noble, IL

Study through the Bible, book by book. Wednesdays from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Event by Cornerstone Community Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb2Iu_0a7CcJmq00

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat 2021

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: W Main St, Fairfield, IL

Southeast Illinois Summer Heat Fairfield, IL July 10, 2021 Champions Tour: - Super Farm Tractors - Super Modified 2WD Trucks - Super Modified Tractors Silver Series: - Pro Stock Diesel Trucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5uRw_0a7CcJmq00

Live Music At The Flora, IL VFW

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 128 E 2nd St, Flora, IL

Live Music At The Flora, IL VFW at Flora Vfw, 128 E 2nd St, Flora, IL 62839, Flora, United States on Fri Jul 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

