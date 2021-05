RED BLUFF — The Spartans boys soccer team pressured early and never let up Thursday evening against Enterprise, coming away with a 4-0 win. The ball barely got out of the Enterprise end in the first half, but the Hornets held the Spartans to a single goal. A cross from the right corner was deflected by Hornets keeper Vicente Garcia and tapped in by Red Bluff’s Tony De La Rosa in the 16th minute.