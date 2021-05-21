Red Bud calendar: Events coming up

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Bud area:

Dustin Coleman @ The Mill Ruma, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Brian McKelvey Live at De Vinos Winery Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1522 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Come enjoy the fantastic wine, tapas, atmosphere, and music, as Brian McKelvey performs a unique blend of classic and alternative rock and country favorites, at De Vinos Winery, in Red Bud...

Back Alley Grass Festival Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

The Pickin' Chicks @ Lisa's (Rendezvous Weekend) Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Market St, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

RENDEZVOUS WEEKEND!!! Live bluegrass/country music with The Pickin' Chicks! Join us at Lisa's Market Street Grille in Prairie du Rocher, IL from 8pm-12am on Saturday, September 11th!

Don Bayer Estate & Marian Bayer Auction Hecker, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Don Bayer Estate & Marian Bayer Auction by Action Auction Associates is coming to Hecker IL. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.