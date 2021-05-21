newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 1 day ago

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Bud area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZcob_0a7CcBj200

Dustin Coleman @ The Mill

Ruma, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Dustin Coleman @ The Mill is on Facebook. To connect with Dustin Coleman @ The Mill, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217SEV_0a7CcBj200

Brian McKelvey Live at De Vinos Winery

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1522 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Come enjoy the fantastic wine, tapas, atmosphere, and music, as Brian McKelvey performs a unique blend of classic and alternative rock and country favorites, at De Vinos Winery, in Red Bud...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeZi6_0a7CcBj200

Back Alley Grass Festival

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Back Alley Grass Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Back Alley Grass Festival, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bhetm_0a7CcBj200

The Pickin' Chicks @ Lisa's (Rendezvous Weekend)

Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Market St, Prairie Du Rocher, IL

RENDEZVOUS WEEKEND!!! Live bluegrass/country music with The Pickin' Chicks! Join us at Lisa's Market Street Grille in Prairie du Rocher, IL from 8pm-12am on Saturday, September 11th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCLUR_0a7CcBj200

Don Bayer Estate & Marian Bayer Auction

Hecker, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Don Bayer Estate & Marian Bayer Auction by Action Auction Associates is coming to Hecker IL. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Learn More
Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
10
Followers
10
Post
19
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Red Bud, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grille#Tapas#Live Events#Wine Festival#Live Music Venues#Classic Music#Live Theater#Sun May#Il Come#Sun Jun#The Pickin Chicks#De Vinos Winery#Il Rendezvous Weekend#Music Clubs#Sale#Standup Comedy#Live Content#Auction Items#8pm 12am#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related