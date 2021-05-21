newsbreak-logo
Harlan, IA

What’s up Harlan: Local events calendar

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 1 day ago

(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AagXO_0a7Cc4dC00

5th Annual Cody Gittins Memorial Shoot

Westphalia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1303 Ironwood Rd, Westphalia, IA

This event is to raise money for the Dakota Lane Gittins Memorial Scholarship Award. The scholarship will be awarded annually to Underwood graduates in Cody's honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHxjF_0a7Cc4dC00

Yoga Class

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:05 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:05 AM

Address: 1213 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Yoga fit marries traditional Hatha Yoga with a vinyasa flow mindset. Although this class does not use Sanskrit terminology, the poses are the same. Each class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqQYT_0a7Cc4dC00

Shelby's 150th (+1) Celebration!

Shelby, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Event in Shelby, IA by Shelby Fire & Rescue Hotspots and Shelby Iowa's 150th Celebration on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 151 people interested and 67...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np0bI_0a7Cc4dC00

Canoeing - Prairie Rose State Park, Harlan

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 680 Rd M47, Harlan, IA

Monday, June 21, 7 pm, Prairie Rose State Park. Meet on the east side of the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIF8T_0a7Cc4dC00

Tire Swing Bicycle Tour-2021

Shelby, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 32409 380th St, Shelby, IA

Fitness event in Shelby, IA by Pork Belly Ventures on Friday, September 17 2021

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Harlan News Watch

Live events on the horizon in Harlan

1. Cyclone Lanes Summer Bowling Leagues - Teen League; 2. Snakes - Prairie Rose State Park, Harlan; 3. Champions 4 Christ Youth Rally — Faith Family Church; 4. City Wide Youth Gathering; 5. Eagles Landing Military and First Responders Night at the Races;
Harlan News Watch

Harlan events coming soon

1. Summer 2021 Bike Night Series at EOO; 2. Two-Year Anniversary with Two Story Road!; 3. Adult & Pediatric CPR AED Class with Optional First Aid; 4. Refill MY Cup 2021; 5. Material Girl and The Fame Monster at East of Omaha;
Harlan News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Harlan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Harlan: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Medical Surgical Telemetry (Med Surg Tele) Travel Nurse RN - $45.52/Hour $1639/Weekly; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Delivery Associate - DOM1 Omaha, NE (Starting pay $15/hr+); 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1696 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,696 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $1,639 per week;
Harlan News Watch

These Harlan companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required) 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Harlan News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Harlan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Harlan: 1. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required); 4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,884 per week; 5. Make $21 an hour as a Mover with Bellhop; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Nursing Home Administrator LNHA; 9. Skilled Labourer; 10. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex;
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

HCHS alum participates in DMACC Fashion Gala

ANKENY – A Harlan native participated Friday, April 23 in the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Fashion Institute’s seventh-annual Gala, held at the Ankeny Campus Black Box Theatre. Cierra Hoegh, a 2020 Harlan Community High School graduate and first-year student at DMACC, created the Rainbow Luau design worn by...
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

7th Street Bridge Work Begins

HARLAN -- Work has begun this month on the 7th Street Bridge project in north Harlan with demolition work. The project includes a 70 foot long by 24 foot wide, two-lane concrete slab bridge with some water main relocation, grading and a detour route for residents to the north to navigate while the construction is being completed.