What’s up Harlan: Local events calendar

(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:

5th Annual Cody Gittins Memorial Shoot Westphalia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1303 Ironwood Rd, Westphalia, IA

This event is to raise money for the Dakota Lane Gittins Memorial Scholarship Award. The scholarship will be awarded annually to Underwood graduates in Cody's honor.

Yoga Class Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:05 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:05 AM

Address: 1213 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Yoga fit marries traditional Hatha Yoga with a vinyasa flow mindset. Although this class does not use Sanskrit terminology, the poses are the same. Each class

Shelby's 150th (+1) Celebration! Shelby, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Event in Shelby, IA by Shelby Fire & Rescue Hotspots and Shelby Iowa's 150th Celebration on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 151 people interested and 67...

Canoeing - Prairie Rose State Park, Harlan Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 680 Rd M47, Harlan, IA

Monday, June 21, 7 pm, Prairie Rose State Park. Meet on the east side of the lake.

Tire Swing Bicycle Tour-2021 Shelby, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 32409 380th St, Shelby, IA

Fitness event in Shelby, IA by Pork Belly Ventures on Friday, September 17 2021